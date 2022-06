Vibrantly colored papel picado flutters in the air high above many a street in San Antonio, often accompanied by a soundtrack of joyful mariachi classics. But in June, the traditional Mexican decorations get a little visual competition as rainbow flags pop up all over the city in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and instead of “Guantanamera,” you’ll likely hear Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Lil Nas X hits at nearby businesses.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO