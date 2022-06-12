ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Blues Festival Aims To Prevent Homelessness

By Parker Padgett
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053Kfe_0g89vPLG00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– What originally started out as dinners to feed the homeless has now fully involved into an annual event to help prevent homelessness.

The 11 th annual Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness featured plenty to eat, drink and to listen to.

WWII veteran returns home after being honored for Battle of Midway

Jim Payne, one of the founders of the festival says the events taking place Saturday look very different than they were over a decade ago.

“It started at church, we were going to wanted to start this meal program at Bill’s place,” Payne said. “Bill’s place is no longer there, but that’s how it evolved. A local guy that had a blues show, Bob Martin, he helped me put the first show on in 2011.”

The festival helps raise money to support organizations that try to help with homelessness or people close to homelessness.

“Today it’s more of a preventative where we help youth organizations,” Payne said. “The Darr House, Laura’s Home. And then there’s the Rare Breed, Women In Need of the Ozarks is another one and then the last one is US Play Forward Southwest Missouri.”

Over 9M qualify for student loan forgiveness program, report finds: Are you eligible?

Some additional groups may benefit from this event, such as the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch. We talked to a couple of people with the Ranch who say any help is always appreciated.

“Our main purpose is to provide youth in foster care. First off, a place to live, a safe place to be. And we cannot do that without funding from all of our supporters. That’s our community. That’s our state.” Director of Transitional Living Alissa Jecklin said. “It’s incredibly important to provide resources and life skills training to our youth. And we need monetary assistance to do that.”

Jecklin says around 25% of the youth that age out of the foster care system become homeless at some time after that.

To learn more about the festival from Saturday you can visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

Rick Stewart
3d ago

this organization helps a lot of different groups such as rare breed, weman in need and harmony house and several others

Reply
2
Related
KOLR10 News

Juneteenth celebrations in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Juneteenth is this coming Sunday (officially observed on Monday, June 20, 2022) and several organizations in Springfield have planned events to commemorate the holiday: Juneteenth Freedom Walk Celebration at Jordan Valley Park & Downtown Central Square- Saturday, June 18 from 11 am-5 pm and 6-9 pm at the square. 11:00 AM— Ceremony […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How your teen can learn the importance of volunteer work

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) in Springfield announced a list of projects and dates to help kids build life and work skills. Youth volunteers will join a team of their peers, ages 11 to 18, to volunteer their time to help local nonprofits and learn about issues in the Springfield community. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

First responders in the Springfield area are getting mental health support. Why organizers say it’s needed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — First Responders from agencies across southwest Missouri are taking part in a multi-day mental health training.  It’s being run by Warrior’s Rest, a nonprofit working with the Department of Public Safety.  They travel to several parts of the state to provide these trainings.  “This is a class for overall wellness. It does […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Youth Organizations#The Blues#Battle Of#Ranch
KOLR10 News

Check out Greene County’s Flag Day Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission held the annual County Flag Day celebration to honor the establishment of the U.S. flag dating back to June 14, 1777. The celebration included a presentation from the Ozark Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, a musical performance by the Courthouse Chorale and a proclamation […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

40th Annual Rotella SuperRigs contest at Branson Landing

The 40th Annual Rotella SuperRigs competition took place on the Branson Landing from June 9 to 11. The competition drew truckers into Branson from around the nation to show off their working rigs and compete for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. The rigs competed for prizes in categories...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Evangel University to receive largest gift in the school’s history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Evangel University will be receiving a $10 million gift that will help fund a new arena, field house, and other improvements around campus. The University’s President announced Tuesday that the Green family, which owns Hobby Lobby and Mardel will make gift Evangel with the largest donation in its 67-year history. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

City Utilities offers free rides on June 16 in Dump the Pump Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Frustrated by rising gas prices? City Utilities is drawing attention to an alternative. City Utilities of Springfield will be hosting Dump the Pump Day on June 16, offering free rides on public transit throughout the day. “All rides tomorrow are FREE as we give you the opportunity to see what public transit is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Who gets to drive the Springfield Police Department corvette?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it’s not real, while others have claimed it’s illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How to desensitize your dog to loud sounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fourth of July is less than a month away and this is the time of year most dogs go missing. One factor that may contribute to this is fireworks and the loud noises fireworks can cause. According to Misti Fry with Sidekick Dog Training, dogs hear exceptionally well and loud noises can […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nixa.com

Message from Republic Services

This is an important message from Republic Services your waste and recycling provider:. Due to staffing challenges we will not be picking up recycling this week and we will resume recycling pickup on the next scheduled recycling service day. We will continue to service your trash containers on your normal scheduled service day. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time. If you have questions please contact us at 417-268-1278 or 417-268-1265.
NIXA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body found in Grand Lake, MoDot wants public input for Joplin project, and Joplin library celebrates 120 years

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
macaronikid.com

2022 Fireworks and 4th of July Celebrations in Springfield and Beyond

July 4th is just around the corner and it's time to start planning in Springfield! Our family loves celebrating Independence Day, and there's nothing quite like summer holidays and fireworks! Check out these great events to help your family celebrate in Springfield, Missouri, and beyond! Check back often - we will continue to add new events to this list!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa business owners growing frustrated with nearby road construction

NIXA, Mo.– Downtown Nixa business owners are starting to grow frustrated with nearby road construction on Route 14, where a MoDOT road widening project is underway. They said the new congestion is causing fewer customers to come through the door. Owner of Canton Buffet, Kenny Nguyen, said this is all coming at a bad time. […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

OTC is now able to train future substitute teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has approved Ozarks Technical Community College’s class “Orientation to the Teaching Profession” as substitute teacher training. “When the college revamped its teaching degree, we wanted to give students that substitute teacher training during their first semester so they could work in the classroom […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield City Council approves additional traffic officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is hiring more officers for traffic control and investigations. Springfield City Council approved extra money in the budget to pay for officers for traffic control and case investigations. City leaders wanted to address parking and traffic nuisances. These officers ease traffic work for other officers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cities where rent has increased the most

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker examined which major cities have recorded the biggest rent increases in May 2022 compared to a year ago, referencing data from Apartment List. Lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic made many renters realize they could pick up and move to a place where they could get more bang for their buck, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy