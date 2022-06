BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two men have been sentenced in federal court after they were found guilty of killing a golden eagle as well as five red-tailed hawks. The U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday said Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise and Wyatt Noe, 23, of Eagle will face two years of probation, 15 hours of community service, pay some fines and be banned from hunting for two years.

BOISE, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO