FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County branch of the NAACP is hosting a food drive for the month of June. Every Monday in June, the NAACP will place a bucket outside of the James CME Church in Hattiesburg to collect donation drop-offs of non-perishable foods. Drop-off times are from 11am to 1pm and from 5pm to 6pm.

FORREST COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO