Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Anza. The fire was first reported Saturday at 4 p.m.

Cal Fire is calling it the Howard fire. It is off of Highway 371 and Howard Road.

Officials said it is 3 acres and firefighters have stopped the forward spread.

