Roseville, CA

Roseville PD: One stabbed at Sunsplash

By Jacque Porter
Fox40
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police Department said one person was stabbed...

fox40.com

Comments / 14

hairball916
4d ago

70000 inmates released, thank democrats leniency

Reply(10)
15
 

FOX40

Family speaks out after 88-year-old woman scammed

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An elderly woman from Auburn is out thousands of dollars after falling for a scam, but with the help of some friends and law enforcement, one of the people responsible has been caught. “It’s really sick. They play off the emotion of the elderly,” Robert Barringer, the victim’s son, said. Barringer’s […]
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mtula Payton, K Street Shooting Suspect, Booked Into Sacramento Jail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Mtula Payton, one of the accused gunmen in early April’s deadly K Street shooting, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday after being transported from Nevada. According to jail records, Payton, 28, was booked during the early evening and is expected back in court on Thursday. Payton was identified as a suspect in mid-April and wasn’t arrested until he was located at a residence in Las Vegas on May 29. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced on May 3 that charges were filed against Payton, Smiley Martin, and his brother Dandrae Martin in the April 3 shooting that left six dead and 12 injured. All three were charged with the murder of bystanders Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez. There were enhancements for using a handgun in the commission of crimes. In Smiley’s case, he allegedly used an automatic 9 mm handgun. The two others also allegedly used 9mm handguns. All three men are also being charged with being felons in possession of firearms. Prosecutors said the three others killed — Devazia Turner, Sergio Harris and Joshua Hoye — were involved in the gun battle that was between rival gang members. Twelve others were injured.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

‘This is a very uncommon crime’ | Roseville Police seek answers in Sunsplash stabbing

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who stabbed a man at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash on Saturday. Police say the victim is a man who is not from the area, and they are still working to identify the person or people responsible for his injuries. As of Monday afternoon, the man has survived the stabbing and is expected to recover, according to police.
ROSEVILLE, CA
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Fast-acting firefighters save Fairfield apartment building

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Thanks to aggressive action by the Fairfield Fire Department on Wednesday, a fire inside of an apartment at 1600 Travion Court was contained at the point of origin, according to fire officials. The fire was initially called in as a first alarm fire with reports of a burn victim, but it […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Natomas three alarm fire destroys several homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at 5301 East Commerce Way in Natomas on Wednesday destroyed eight condominium units that were under construction, according to the Sacramento Fire Department Frank Sabia, who witnessed the fire, said that the heat was so intense that it melted his cars side mirrors that was parked almost 40-feet from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Found Dead In Roseville Home; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a suspicious death in Roseville early Wednesday afternoon. Roseville police say, a little after noon, officers and firefighters responded to the 400 block of Loretto Drive to investigate a report of a man down inside a house. First responders started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives consider the man’s death suspicious. The other people who were in the home at the time are cooperating with the investigation, police say.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Roadways in downtown Sacramento reopen after motorcycle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, the roadway closures between 4th Street and L Street and 4th Street and Capitol Avenue have reopened following a motorcycle crash. A motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital after colliding with another vehicle near the intersection of L Street and 4th Street at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office: Man shot 5 times; suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Rand Hawkins Jr. was arrested as a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night.  Deputies first became aware of the shooting when ShotSpotter was activated twice near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 48th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived at the scene […]
FOX40

Woman who drowned at Folsom Lake was mother of 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Just three months ago, Ariel Ampania-Pittman married Keenan, the love of her life, with their three daughters, Kaylani, Londyn and Raelynn, by their side. That same month, she celebrated turning 30. “I just still can’t believe that she’s not here with us anymore,” Anthony Ampania, Ariel’s dad, said. “From the day […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Hit-and-run victim taken to hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a hit-and-run injured one person near Spellbinder Court in Sacramento Monday night.  CHP said the crash happened near Spellbinder Court and Rose Parade Way.  The victim was taken to a hospital.  This is a developing story.
FOX40

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said it’s investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday night.  The shooting occurred at a residence on St. Lakes Way near San Joaquin Elementary School.  Police said one of the men died at the scene while the other is in the […]
STOCKTON, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Man accused of leading 140+ mph police pursuit in Corvette

Originally published as a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 15, 2022 at approximately 2216 hours, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harrison attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles that were racing in the area of Highway 99 and Highway 20 in Yuba City.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Armed man threats, holes up in a house

Originally published as a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post – “Yesterday, our officers were on scene of an incident with an armed subject who refused to exit a residence. The incident began around 10 p.m. on June 6 in North Sacramento when officers responded to a report of a suspect possibly armed with a firearm and threatening family members. Responding officers located the described suspect near his relative’s home, and he fled, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'It was horrific' | 8 unit condo under construction engulfed by fire in Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A terrifying fire engulfed an eight unit condo that was under construction and surrounded by numerous occupied homes Wednesday. The fire happened near 5301 East Commerce Way and about 8 units under construction were affected by the fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Residents in the surrounding area were evacuated, but have since been allowed back into their homes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

WATCH: Drone video shows aftermath of Natomas condo fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire destroyed a construction site in Natomas and forced nearby residents to evacuate early Wednesday morning. Viewer video captured the intense moments as flames engulfed the condo's construction site. Watch the video player above to also see the charred, gutted wreckage that remained of the two-story complex.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Offensive words, stalking, felon arrest

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. June 1. Brandon Scott Easton, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, burglary and an outside felony warrant in the 3900 block...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Body found in suspected hit-and-run crash in Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a person was found early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said. The agency is investigating the death as the result of a hit-and-run crash. Dispatchers were called at 12:10 a.m. by people who were driving westbound on Florin...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

