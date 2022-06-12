ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning advance to third straight Stanley Cup Final

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwcbF_0g89qOso00

The Lightning will be taking on the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Avalanche advanced to the championship by sweeping the Edmonton Oilers.

The last time Colorado advanced to the Stanley Cup Final was 2001, when they defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

Steven Stamkos had both goals for the victors in the 2-1 clincher on Saturday, while Ondrej Palat notched two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 20 saves. In the loss, the New York Rangers' goal was scored by Frank Vatrano.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ 2022 Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely going to have to shed some salary this offseason, as Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are pending unrestricted free agents (UFA), and they have several other players with expiring contracts. Due to this, we could see some of their players made available, and the Chicago Blackhawks would be wise to take advantage of this. Let’s now take a look at three specific Penguins who the Blackhawks should consider targeting during the 2022 offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ Market for DeBrincat Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested

As soon as the Chicago Blackhawks made Kyle Davidson their permanent general manager (GM), the 33-year-old announced that the team would begin rebuilding. Since then, the Blackhawks have traded players like Brandon Hagel, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Ryan Carpenter. Yet, more changes are expected to come this summer, and Alex DeBrincat is one star dominating the rumor mill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

Vegas Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy as head coach

The Vegas Golden Knights named Bruce Cassidy their new head coach on Tuesday. Cassidy, 57, was fired by the Boston Bruins last week, despite leading them to the playoffs in all six of his seasons as the team's head coach. Boston was 245-108-46 in regular-season games during his tenure, but just 36-37 in the postseason. Boston managed to reach the 2019 Stanley Cup Final under Cassidy, but lost in seven games to the St. Louis Blues.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Frank Vatrano
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Revealed He Was Once Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers But The Philadelphia 76ers Decided To Pull Out From The Deal: "I Was So Excited. So Me And My Boys Went To Celebrate, Started Getting Drunk In The Middle Of The Day."

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest franchises in the NBA. Over the years, many superstars have donned the iconic Purple & Gold jersey of the franchise. Be it Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James, playing for the Lakers is a dream for most NBA superstars. While...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson look-alike banned from Warriors games for life

Dawson Gurley is well known around Northern California for being a look-alike of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. Gurley has fooled fans by signing autographs as Mr. Thompson in the past. He’s also been a fixture at both Oakland’s Oracle Arena and San Francisco’s Chase Center during Warriors game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colorado Avalanche#The Edmonton Oilers#The Stanley Cup Final#The New Jersey Devils#The New York Rangers
Yardbarker

Will the Braves seriously consider dumping the contract of Marcell Ozuna?

The meat of the Braves order has started to heat up, and as a result, Atlanta has reeled off 11 straight wins, cutting the Mets’ lead in the NL East to 5.5 games. They’ve also firmly put themselves into the thick of the Wild Card race. If the playoffs began today, the Braves would be apart of the postseason. There’s a lot to be excited about when talking about the defending champs as we approach the midway point of the season, but one particular player continues to look like a black eye on the resumé of Alex Anthopoulos.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Andrew Wiggins Opens Up About His Feelings With The Cavs

Remember all those questions about former Cavaliers no. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins‘ competitive drive?. Some nights, suiting up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins looked bored, over it all. He always posted strong numbers, but many thought there was just something. . . off. But since joining the Warriors and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Could the Braves accomplish this rare MLB feat for home runs?

Over this 11-game win streak, the Braves have had some timely home runs. It feels like everyone is hitting, and even guys who have struggled like Adam Duvall are finding green grass. William Contreras and Michael Harris II have been a big part of the resurgence as well. The ball is flying out of the yard, but can everyone in this lineup sustain this strong stretch?
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Braves come away with something out of nothing in the Sean Newcomb trade

When the Braves decided to designate Sean Newcomb for assignment, it was likely they were going to lose the former first-round pick for nothing. Instead, they were able to work out a deal with the Cubs, bringing Jesse Chavez back to Atlanta. Chavez wasn’t great in his three appearances for Chicago prior to the trade, but since returning to the Braves, he’s been a critical piece to the bullpen. Over 16 appearances (19.1 innings), the 38-year-old righty has posted a more than respectable 2.79 ERA, and his 1.90 FIP suggests he’s even been the subject of some porous luck.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Lance Lynn gets into it with White Sox coach

Lance Lynn got into it with one of the Chicago White Sox’s coaches during his team’s 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Lynn was making his season debut after coming back from knee surgery. He allowed three runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings and got a no-decision. Lynn allowed a home run to Willi Castro to lead off the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy