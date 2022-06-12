SLPS Resource Officers help patrol downtown streets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old teen was robbed Tuesday evening near Forest Park. Reports say he parked in the 5700 block of Pershing to sell a pair of shoes. The teen entered the car with two suspects, and one of them pulled out a gun and took $280 from the victim and the shoes, according to police.
(Missouri Independent) – St. Louis has become the first Missouri city to completely ban no-knock search warrants or warrants that allow police officers to enter a property without announcing their presence. Surrounded by family members whose loved ones were killed during no-knock raids, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed...
The 52-year-old man allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the windows, flower planters and sidewalks at the Pageant on Sunday, then drove over several barricades. Police say he later shot at three vehicles and a restaurant.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for suspects in connection with several recent carjackings that have occurred in St. Louis City. Since Sunday, officers have reported five carjackings. There was also an attempted carjacking Friday that left a one-year-old clinging to life. Police say suspects were armed in each incident.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 4:37 a.m. near O’Fallon Street and Lewis Street. Police said the man was found dead at the scene. No further information has...
ST. LOUIS — Police said a man was shot to death after entering another man's tent near the Mississippi River in St. Louis Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Commercial Street in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood at around 4:40 a.m. When...
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced today that it is charging 52-year-old Jeffrey Burnett with eight felonies for shooting at a frozen custard store and several vehicles as he rode his motorcycle through Ellisville and Wildwood Sunday. The incident began in the early evening when Burnett shot at...
What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Emergency crews are responding after a person got trapped under a tractor in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media that the incident occurred on Coulter Road near State Street in Dupo around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The agency reported that an ARCH helicopter was landing in the area.
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Weeks after the I-Team reported on two public officials driving with expired license plates while police enforcement on the issue is down — they’re still skirting the law. Now, at least one community is telling its officers to crack down on bad tags.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — On Sunday, Victoria Menning trekked to the Big River with her husband and daughter to escape the sweltering, pre-summer heat. "We were just there to have a day on the water," said Menning. Suddenly, her day took a heart-racing turn. "There was a lot going...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in North City Sunday. Police found the victim at a BP Gas Station in the 5000 block of Natural Bridge. Reports say the victim was giving a suspect in his mid 20′s a ride.
Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
