Saint Louis, MO

SLPS Resource Officers help patrol downtown streets

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We also want parents to be mindful of...

www.ksdk.com

kttn.com

St. Louis is first Missouri city to ban no-knock search warrants

(Missouri Independent) – St. Louis has become the first Missouri city to completely ban no-knock search warrants or warrants that allow police officers to enter a property without announcing their presence. Surrounded by family members whose loved ones were killed during no-knock raids, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

5 carjackings in a three-day span in St. Louis, police tell News 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for suspects in connection with several recent carjackings that have occurred in St. Louis City. Since Sunday, officers have reported five carjackings. There was also an attempted carjacking Friday that left a one-year-old clinging to life. Police say suspects were armed in each incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate murder in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 4:37 a.m. near O’Fallon Street and Lewis Street. Police said the man was found dead at the scene. No further information has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Motorcyclist's Shooting Spree Leads to 8 Felony Charges

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced today that it is charging 52-year-old Jeffrey Burnett with eight felonies for shooting at a frozen custard store and several vehicles as he rode his motorcycle through Ellisville and Wildwood Sunday. The incident began in the early evening when Burnett shot at...
ELLISVILLE, MO
advantagenews.com

Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Person airlifted after being trapped under tractor in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Emergency crews are responding after a person got trapped under a tractor in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media that the incident occurred on Coulter Road near State Street in Dupo around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The agency reported that an ARCH helicopter was landing in the area.
KMOV

Man carjacked while attempting to give suspect a ride in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in North City Sunday. Police found the victim at a BP Gas Station in the 5000 block of Natural Bridge. Reports say the victim was giving a suspect in his mid 20′s a ride.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

