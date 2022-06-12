SLPS Resource Officers help patrol downtown streets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old teen was robbed Tuesday evening near Forest Park. Reports say he parked in the 5700 block of Pershing to sell a pair of shoes. The teen entered the car with two suspects, and one of them pulled out a gun and took $280 from the victim and the shoes, according to police.

