Oklahoman City police arrested a man over the weekend for attempting to break into a northwest Oklahoma City church. The pastor of Christ Central Church near northwest 50th Street and May Avenue said that was not the first time someone has tried to break into the church or steal from them. Scott Campbell said he does not plan to press charges against 38-year-old James Sheridan, he wants to help the man.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO