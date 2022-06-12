ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Officer injured, juvenile in custody after carjacking crash in South Loop

By Internewscast
internewscast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – An officer is injured and a 16-year-old is in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle around midnight in Chicago’s South Loop, Illinois State Police said. The crash happened at...

internewscast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man charged with carjacking elderly woman, assaults another hours apart

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after carjacking an elderly woman in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood and assaulting another woman in Fuller Park Tuesday. Contrell English, 21, is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery. Police said English was described as the offender who around 8:50 a.m., carjacked a 77-year-old woman in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue in Fuller Park. The victim told police she was exiting out of her parked Hyundai Santa Fe when the offender pushed his way into the vehicle. He then took the keys from her hand and fled southbound on Shields. Several hours later, the offender battered a 56-year-old woman in the 1800 block of West Cermak in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said. The woman said the offender grabbed her and started to drag her down the street. She was able to escape and call police. English was taken into custody around 12:23 p.m. on the 2200 block of West 21st Place Tuesday. He is due in bond court Wednesday. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while sitting in parked car in Hermosa

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 29-year-old was in his parked car around 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when four people approached on foot and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, shot, killed in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday evening. Police said around 5:56 p.m., the victim was near the sidewalk, on the 7700 block of South Union, when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck in the head and flank and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#South Loop#Chicago Police#Illinois State Police#Northwestern Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man carjacked 77-year-old woman, beat up another woman: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a 77-year-old woman in Fuller Park and then beating another woman on the Lower West Side Tuesday morning. Contrell English, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery. English allegedly took a vehicle by...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wheaton police respond to 'false report'

WHEATON, Ill. - A large police presence in suburban Wheaton Wednesday night turned out to be nothing. The city of Wheaton tweeted at 6:53 p.m. that there was a large police presence in the area of County Farm Road and Roosevelt Road (Route 38). The city advised the public to...
WHEATON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect wanted for burglarizing Albany Park businesses

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Albany Park residents about recent commercial burglaries. In each incident, an unknown offender made entry into the business, forcibly entered portions of the building and removed property from within. The offender then fled the scene with the property. The incidents occurred at the following...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot dead at CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead near the entrance doors of a CTA Red Line station on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 3:30 p.m., the 46-year-old man was near the entrance doors of the CTA Red Line in the first block of West 79th Street. An unknown...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man charged illegally possessing stolen car, guns

AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing several felony charges after a search uncovered he was in possession of a stolen car and several guns earlier this month in the western suburb. Desean Thomas, 27, was charged Wednesday with 10 felony counts including aggravated unlawful possession of stolen motor...
internewscast.com

Chicago Police Department Officer Bruce Dyker charged after caught on camera struggling with Black woman at North Avenue Beach

Charges have been filed against a white Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park. Officer Bruce Dyker has been charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public way, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said. He will be in court for arraignment on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

1 dead, 2 others injured after multiple-vehicle crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake

A 31-year-old Capron man died and two others were injured after a car tried passing another vehicle and caused a multiple-vehicle crash in Fox Lake Saturday evening. The Fox Lake Police Department and Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to Route 173 between Wilmot Road and Converse Road for a report […] The post 1 dead, 2 others injured after multiple-vehicle crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
FOX LAKE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy