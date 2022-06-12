ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Driver crashes into daycare in Fort Bend County, deputies say

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0g89oP1N00 A driver crashed her car into a daycare in northeast Fort Bend County on Thursday night, deputies say.

At 9:24 p.m., officials were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at Daycare Learning Center located at 9437 State Hwy 6 S.

Upon arrival, investigators learned a woman was leaving a restaurant from the shopping center, and her 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe was parked in front of the daycare.

Deputies say she drove her vehicle forward instead of backing out and crashed into the daycare. There were no reported injuries.

The 49-year-old driver was arrested for DWI.

