89-year-old at-risk man reported missing in Contra Costa County now found

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 89-year-old man was missing Saturday night, Contra Costa County authorities announced . Eddie Menosse was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. near 2526 San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo.

As of 9:45 p.m., Menosse has been found, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff tweeted .

Menosse is a white 5-foot-9 man with grey hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Authorities say he is considered at-risk due to a heart condition and possible dementia.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey jeans, tennis shoes, and black sunglasses, according to authorities.

Authorities say if you have seen this person or have any information regarding Menosse, please call the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (925) 646-2441.

