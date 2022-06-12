ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
89-year-old at-risk man reported missing in Contra Costa County now found

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 89-year-old man was missing Saturday night, Contra Costa County authorities announced . Eddie Menosse was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. near 2526 San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo.

As of 9:45 p.m., Menosse has been found, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff tweeted .

Menosse is a white 5-foot-9 man with grey hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Authorities say he is considered at-risk due to a heart condition and possible dementia.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey jeans, tennis shoes, and black sunglasses, according to authorities.

Man dies after driving into front of Home Depot in San Jose: police

Authorities say if you have seen this person or have any information regarding Menosse, please call the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (925) 646-2441.

