Zhang KOs Jedrzejczyk with spinning back fist in rematch

In hindsight, it wasn't too surprising Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired over the weekend. She hadn't fought in 27 months. Part of that, of course, was because she needed time to recover from the damage absorbed in her 2020 "Fight of the Year" with Zhang Weili. But the biggest reason was that fighting wasn't a priority for Jedrzejczyk anymore. She had other things going on in her life. Business ventures outside of the Octagon. Opportunities that don't require you to get beat up. Jedrzejczyk had, in some ways, outgrown MMA.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO