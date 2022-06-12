ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Zhang KOs Jedrzejczyk with spinning back fist in rematch

By Nick Baldwin
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZhang Weili made a huge statement in her rematch...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Mayweather to face Mikuru Asakura in Rizin FF exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition boxing match is set. The boxing great will square off with mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at a Rizin FF event in Japan sometime in September, the promotion announced Monday. Full event details, including the rules, will be announced in late June. Rizin FF is a...
COMBAT SPORTS
theScore

Greatest or not, Jedrzejczyk made colossal impact on UFC

In hindsight, it wasn't too surprising Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired over the weekend. She hadn't fought in 27 months. Part of that, of course, was because she needed time to recover from the damage absorbed in her 2020 "Fight of the Year" with Zhang Weili. But the biggest reason was that fighting wasn't a priority for Jedrzejczyk anymore. She had other things going on in her life. Business ventures outside of the Octagon. Opportunities that don't require you to get beat up. Jedrzejczyk had, in some ways, outgrown MMA.
UFC
theScore

Why Prochazka-Teixeira 2 is fight to make

Another UFC event is in the books. Jiri Prochazka won the light heavyweight title, Valentina Shevchenko fended off another challenger (barely), and a former champion returned to the win column with a huge knockout. Here's what should come next for UFC 275's notable winners. Jiri Prochazka. Defeated: Glover Teixeira via...
UFC
theScore

Edwards: I want Masvidal in London after I win UFC title

Leon Edwards still needs to beat Kamaru Usman in August to become the UFC welterweight champion, but he already has an opponent in mind for his first title defense: Jorge Masvidal. "When I win the belt, I'll give him the title shot," Edwards told "The MMA Hour" on Monday. "That...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhang Weili
theScore

Serena awarded wild-card invitation to play at Wimbledon

Serena Williams will grace the All England Club once more after she was awarded a wild-card invitation to compete at Wimbledon this summer. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's participation was in doubt after she wasn't included in Wimbledon's singles entry list that was released earlier in June. Williams, 40, hasn't...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy