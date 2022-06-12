Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Chase County in east central Kansas Northeastern Butler County in south central Kansas Northern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 944 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Gridley to 8 miles west of Madison to 17 miles west of Hamilton, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Hamilton, Cassoday, Virgil, Eureka City Lake and Thrall. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 91 and 97. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

