Recently minted Phillies manager Rob Thomson told Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday that Corey Knebel is out as the team’s closer, for the time being. Signed to a one-year, $10M deal this past offseason, Knebel hasn’t demonstrated the same sharpness he did in last year’s campaign with the Dodgers. While this season’s 3.24 ERA through 25 innings is plenty respectable, his 20.7% strikeout rate is far from his career average while his 14.4% walk rate ranks amongst the worst in the league. Knebel’s four blown saves also stand as the highest mark in the league at the moment.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO