I suddenly passed out at the recent Memorial Day Service in downtown Elizabethton due to cardiac issues and I want to say a heartfelt thank you to so many kind and caring individuals who came to Dathia’s and my aid on that day. It is amazing how God provided just the people we needed: a retired EMT who immediately evaluated me, a registered nurse who provided care; a kind soul who elevated my feet to help revive me, and a caring person who comforted my wife when she feared the worst. Our Carter County EMS were totally professional and thorough in their evaluation. A very kind Elizabethton police officer took my wife to our home to get her car, as we had walked to the Memorial Day Service.

1 DAY AGO