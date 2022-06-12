Iowa GOP candidates outline campaign issues at state convention

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday the Republican Party of Iowa held its 2022 state convention at the Iowa State fairgrounds officially locking in the Republican ticket for the election in the fall.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was one of the last speakers of the day, but also one of the longest. She talked about a variety of topics but zoned in on one specifically.

“Drag shows for young kids, pornographic books in school libraries, elementary lessons on pronouns and sadly the list goes on,” said Governor Reynolds. “And at every single turn they are keeping parents in the dark. This has to stop and ultimately, ultimately we are going to make sure that every parent has a choice in their child’s education.”

Reynolds added that they need to make school choice a ballot box issue.

State Senator Zach Nunn, who won his primary election last Tuesday started his offensive on the incumbent 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne.

Other nominees for state and federal positions outlined some key issues that they hope will drive out voters in November:

“We walked into Tuesday night immediately the challenger candidate against Nancy Pelosi’s number one ally who votes 100% of the time with her, Cindy Axne,” said State Senator Zach Nunn, the Republican candidate for District 3.

“We have record high inflation, 8.6% in the month of May, the highest in about 40 years,” said Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, (R) Iowa’s 1st District.

“I mean if you talk about canceling the Keystone Pipeline, Indian oil and gas, putting regulations, not allowing drilling. Do you think that might have something to do with why gas is so high,” said Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, (R) Iowa’s 2nd District.

“Make sure that every life matters and that life starts at conception,” said Congressman Randy Feenstra, (R) Iowa’s 3rd District.

The Iowa Democrat Party will have its state convention next weekend, where its candidates will share their main campaign issues.

