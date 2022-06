It's Wednesday and you know what that means, tonight AEW will present AEW Dynamite: Road Rager!. Hiroshi Tanahashi will be in the building for a face-to-face with Jon Moxley ahead of their championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Chris Jericho could be losing a Hair vs. Hair match for the first time in his career. The Young Bucks look to become the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions in a Ladder Match, and much more is set to happen on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here is everything you need to know before tonight's show:

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO