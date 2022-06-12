Tornado damage reported as storms pass through Manhattan and Marysville, Kansas

Update: Riley County officials on Sunday announced that 41 homes and businesses, including two Kansas State University sorority houses, were damaged by the storms. Read that story here.

Tornado damage was reported Saturday night after storms moved through the Kansas cities of Manhattan and Marysville.

The National Weather Service in Topeka warned about 7:13 p.m. that a radar-indicated tornado was moving south toward Manhattan. Reports of damage, including downed trees and power lines, soon followed.

North of Manhattan, the police chief of Marysville, Kansas, took to social media to report damage in the city’s downtown area. Marysville is about two and half hours northwest of Kansas City.

In a Facebook Live video, Police Chief Matt Simpson asked members of the public to say away from the area.

“We know everyone wants to come out and look but please give our first responders some time to get things cleaned up,” he said.

City crews will be working throughout the evening to take care of the damage, Simpson said. The damage included a building’s collapse on top of a sheriff’s vehicle.

Many in the area took to social media to share images of the damage.

In Manhattan, reports of downed power lines and trees emerged as the storm passed. At the Kansas State University campus, the Chi Omega house sustained damage.

The Symphony in the Flint Hills event was stopped due to the threat of severe weather. Cars filed out of Irma’s Pasture in Chase County, Kansas, Saturday to escape an approaching severe thunderstorm that spawned tornadoes in Marysville and Manhattan. Randy Tobias/Submitted photo

Three years ago in Marysville

When a tornado hit Marysville three years ago, a lack of warning prompted an investigation by the National Weather Service.

That tornado, about 50 yards wide with winds of 105 mph, went through the town around 3:45 a.m. and dissipated five miles northeast of the city.

At the time, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Baerg said sirens didn’t go off because there was no warning in effect. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.