ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Tornado damage reported as storms pass through Manhattan and Marysville, Kansas

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLeBT_0g89lw3r00

Update: Riley County officials on Sunday announced that 41 homes and businesses, including two Kansas State University sorority houses, were damaged by the storms. Read that story here.

Tornado damage was reported Saturday night after storms moved through the Kansas cities of Manhattan and Marysville.

The National Weather Service in Topeka warned about 7:13 p.m. that a radar-indicated tornado was moving south toward Manhattan. Reports of damage, including downed trees and power lines, soon followed.

North of Manhattan, the police chief of Marysville, Kansas, took to social media to report damage in the city’s downtown area. Marysville is about two and half hours northwest of Kansas City.

In a Facebook Live video, Police Chief Matt Simpson asked members of the public to say away from the area.

“We know everyone wants to come out and look but please give our first responders some time to get things cleaned up,” he said.

City crews will be working throughout the evening to take care of the damage, Simpson said. The damage included a building’s collapse on top of a sheriff’s vehicle.

Many in the area took to social media to share images of the damage.

In Manhattan, reports of downed power lines and trees emerged as the storm passed. At the Kansas State University campus, the Chi Omega house sustained damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18H5Hk_0g89lw3r00
The Symphony in the Flint Hills event was stopped due to the threat of severe weather. Cars filed out of Irma’s Pasture in Chase County, Kansas, Saturday to escape an approaching severe thunderstorm that spawned tornadoes in Marysville and Manhattan. Randy Tobias/Submitted photo

Three years ago in Marysville

When a tornado hit Marysville three years ago, a lack of warning prompted an investigation by the National Weather Service.

That tornado, about 50 yards wide with winds of 105 mph, went through the town around 3:45 a.m. and dissipated five miles northeast of the city.

At the time, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Baerg said sirens didn’t go off because there was no warning in effect. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 2

Related
KMBC.com

Video shows supercell near Marysville, Kansas Saturday

MARYSVILLE, Kan. — Viewer video sent in from northern Kansas on Saturday night shows the supercell behind the tornado-warned storm that damaged Marysville, Kansas. Deanna Taphorn said she took this video while at a family farm just northeast of Marysville. The video shows the supercell at the time it...
MARYSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Campgrounds shut down after the storm

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Storm damage has led to cancellations for campers headed to River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds near Manhattan. KSNT 27 NEWS Weather Officials announced Tuesday morning that those three areas will be closed following storms moving through the area last weekend. River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Tornado reported from storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Power Lines#Weather#Kansas State University#Marysville#Facebook Live#Weatherchannel
News Channel Nebraska

High-speed pursuit starts in southeast Nebraska, ends in Kansas

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a high-speed pursuit Monday. Deputies engaged a vehicle in pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 mph and ending in Brown County, Kan. A sheriff’s office press release says Brown County deputies were able to spike the driver’s front tire. Once...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KVOE

John Redmond Reservoir, Melvern Lake continue elevated discharge levels

Higher-than-normal water releases continue at two area lakes managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers, although the flows have slowed somewhat. Corps of Engineers staffers are now sending 1,000 cubic feet of water per second downstream from Melvern Lake. That’s down from the 1,500 cfs on Sunday with the lake just over three feet above normal elevation.
MELVERN, KS
WIBW

U.S. 24 reopens near Manhattan after Tuesday afternoon crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 has reopened about 10 miles west of Manhattan after a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers through its KanDrive app that U.S. Highway 24 has closed between U.S. 77 and Kansas Highway 113 for a crash. It noted this is about 10 miles west of Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Severe thunderstorm moves through NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been issued on Saturday as a powerful storm cell moves eastward across Northeast Kansas. The towns of Oketo, Herkimer, Marysville, Winifred and Home were under a tornado warning on June 11 until 6:30 p.m. A confirmed tornado was on the ground near Marysville according to 27 News meteorologist […]
1350kman.com

Severe storms rock Manhattan area on anniversary of 2008 tornado

Tornadic thunderstorms impacted the Manhattan area Saturday night, producing a confirmed tornado near Tuttle Creek State Park on what was the 14th anniversary of the 2008 tornado, that caused widespread damage in the Little Apple. Numerous trees were uprooted at Tuttle Creek State Park Saturday, in the River Pond area...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Tornado hits Marysville; no injuries reported

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A tornado ripped roofs from buildings and left downtown Marysville littered with debris Saturday evening. The tornado touched down just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Marysville chief of police Matt Simpson said no injuries were reported. Simpson described the damage to 13 NEWS as he looked at...
MARYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

2 Topeka men killed in head-on crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Topeka men were killed in a crash Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Shawnee County on Kansas Highway 4 around 3:40 p.m. The KHP said it occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Mika of Topeka, left the road and Mika overcorrected. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Damage reported to downtown Marysville, KS following tornado

MARYSVILLE, KS (KCTV) --- Damage has been reported following a potentially ‘intense’ tornado in Marshall County, KS. The National weather Service said a rain-wrapped tornado made its way through Marshall County, KS on Saturday evening. Marysville Police Chief Matt Simpson reported damage in his city. “We’re asking everyone...
MARYSVILLE, KS
JC Post

Some residents evacuated after Saline Co. crash

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities were on the scene of a single vehicle accident in Saline County. Old 40 Highway between Ohio and Simpson was shut down when the vehicle struck a power pole and gas line, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Kansas Gas and the Salina Regional...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Community pulls together to clean up after a tornado that struck Marysville Saturday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to Marysville Police Department’s Facebook page, crews have been working overnight to get streets cleared of trees and debris. They say they do have a disaster relief group headed to Marysville this morning to assist with cutting down trees and limbs. Their first priority is the elderly or those who cannot cut down tree limbs themselves.
MARYSVILLE, KS
WIBW

Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), approximately 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka earlier Saturday evening. The bridge is currently undergoing repairs to allow the continued use of the roadway until construction of the viaduct replacement begins in 2025.
TOPEKA, KS
iheart.com

Saturday storms bring giant hail to SE Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) — There'll be clean up today in parts of Eastern Nebraska after severe storms with giant hail last night. In the Omaha area there are reports of quarter size hail, and tree and roof damage. About 3,000 customers lost power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Severe Weather June 11, 2022

Storms formed Saturday afternoon and dropped 2-3.75″ hail with confirmed tornadoes in portions of SE Nebraska. Tornadoes were confirmed 4 miles SW of Barneston as well as over Wymore, which is 12 miles SE of Beatrice. This was happening around 5:30pm Saturday. Large hail was also reported in parts...
BEATRICE, NE
Salina Post

Single-vehicle rollover west of Salina injures Wichita woman

A Wichita woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident west of Salina early Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Destiney McPhaul, 24, of Wichita, was westbound on Kansas Highway 140 when the car went into the ditch and rolled. The wreck occurred approximately 0.2 of a mile east of S. Burma Road.
SALINA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
860
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy