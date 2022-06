FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday morning, Fort Sill celebrated the the Army’s 247th birthday, and you can’t have a birthday party... without cake!. Fort Sill spared no expense bringing in this birthday with a bang, marking the occasion with a 21 gun salute with howitzers. They also invited the oldest and youngest soldiers from across post to help cut that cake, with a saber no-less, upholding an old Army tradition.

