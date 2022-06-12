UFC 275 Results: Weili Zhang KO’s Joanna Jedrzejczyk (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 275 event features a highly anticipated women’s strawweight rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA) and Weili Zhang (21-3 MMA). The pair first met back at UFC 248 in March of 2020, with Zhang emerging victorious by way of split-decision in a thrilling “Fight of the Year”...
UFC President, Dana White, has revealed the one fight that he regrets never happened under his watch. In speaking with Laura Sanko ahead of UFC 275, White answered fan questions. When asked which fight he would have liked to see happen in the UFC that never happened, White had this to say:
UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is suggesting that the United States government played a role in the recent school mass shooting. It was on May 24th that 19 students and two teachers were shot dead by an 18-year-old Salvador Ramos inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The massacre...
Ronda Rousey would only return to the Octagon for one opponent. Rousey hasn’t competed since suffering a first-round TKO defeat to Amanda Nunes in their women’s bantamweight title fight back in December 2016. She has since retired from mixed martial arts and currently competes in the WWE along...
Zhang Weili’s remarkable knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275 is going to be on highlight reels for years to come. But it’s even more hellacious from a new angle. Cageside footage of Weili’s second-round spinning back fist made its way to social media over the weekend — and it paints a picture of exactly how brutal the knockout really was.
The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
Riddle is looking to make a reservation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He’s bounced between Raw and SmakDown in search of a title shot, and no matter what obstacle has been placed in his path, be that The Miz, Sami Zayn, or The Usos, his pursuit of defending Randy Orton’s honor has remained one […]
Ronda Rousey has not stepped back inside the Octagon for an MMA bout since failing to win back the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Since then, the UFC Hall of Famer has turned her full attention towards professional wrestling and is currently the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion for WWE. But there's one matchup that would convince her to fight again, as she explained while on The Kurt Angle Show recently.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
UFC president Dana White has never been afraid to express his opinion. Recently, he made quite the comments about Amanda Nunes. It all stemmed from the talk about fighter pay that has been going on recently. White believes Nunes becoming rich means she has lost the hunger that led her to become UFC champion in […]
Violent brawls erupted outside of Marvel Stadium following the blockbuster clash between George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney on Sunday (June 5). A series of shocking videos were shared by Channel 7 where angry fans were captured throwing punches in Melbourne as spectators looked on. One video shows a man...
Julius Francis, a former heavyweight boxer who once faced Mike Tyson, put an abrupt halt to an altercation outside of a London park. Francis works as a security guard and was assigned outside of BOXPARK, near the famous Wembley Stadium. A group of men got into a squabble with security outside of the venue, but Francis wasn’t initially involved.
A former UFC world champion has officially been enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. On Sunday, Holm joined the hall of fame as part of this year’s class during a ceremony in Verona, N.Y. — which also joined the class of 2020 and 2021 who were honored following the cancellation of the event over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ronda Rousey has moved on from MMA, but one big name would bring her back if the stars were to align. The former UFC bantamweight champion and current WWE Superstar recently appeared on The Kurt Angle Show where she was asked if she would ever fight again and if so, what opponent would bring her back. Rousey immediately went to a dream matchup that was frequently discussed, but never came to fruition.
Though she made her name and reputation as the Baddest Woman on the Planet as a UFC champion, Ronda Rousey is now equally entrenched as a WWE Superstar. She is currently the SmackDown Women’s Champion and a main event caliber performer any time she’s on a big card.
Rousey announced her UFC retirement in 2016 and was inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame two years later, so she’s made as clean a break with MMA as just about any fighter ever. Even so, there’s one potential opponent out there who would make her consider stepping back inside the cage.
Rhea Ripley will be the next challenger to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship, and she will get her shot to take that Title at next month's Money in the Bank. She earned that shot at the Title by taking part and winning a Fatal 4Way match on the previous episode of Monday Night Raw, and during the match, which also included Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop, Ripley evidently ended up getting her tooth knocked loose. She revealed the wire in her teeth and a trip to the dentist on social media, and it turns out that it was actually her own knee that knocked her tooth loose.
UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko has issued a warning to fellow flyweights who view her as beatable. It was at UFC 275 this past weekend where Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA) went up against Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) in the women’s flyweight co-main event. It was to be Shevchenko narrowly defending her title via split decision. The champion’s late push was enough to secure her a win by scores of 48-47, 47-48 and 49-46.
Valentina Shevchenko had a very close fight against Taila Santos at UFC 275 and many felt she could have lost the fight. Daniel Cormier recently came out and got very honest about how she should have lost. A clash of heads heavily impacted the fight and Taila Santos suffered a broken orbital as a result. […]
Despite having her dominant reign over the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight division ended, Amanda Nunes remains one of the sport’s all-time greats. Last December at UFC 269 (Dec. 11, 2021), fans witnessed one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts (MMA) history thanks to Julianna Pena. Challenging Nunes for her 135-pound crown, Pena weathered an early first-round storm from the champion, coming on strong in round two to exchange big shots on the feet before securing a rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights). The title changed hands for the first time since July 2016 and now they’ll run things back at UFC 277 on July 30, 2022. Regardless of the defeat, Nunes is still UFC Featherweight champion.
