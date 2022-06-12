UFC 275 Results: Weili Zhang KO’s Joanna Jedrzejczyk (Video)

Rhea Ripley will be the next challenger to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship, and she will get her shot to take that Title at next month's Money in the Bank. She earned that shot at the Title by taking part and winning a Fatal 4Way match on the previous episode of Monday Night Raw, and during the match, which also included Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop, Ripley evidently ended up getting her tooth knocked loose. She revealed the wire in her teeth and a trip to the dentist on social media, and it turns out that it was actually her own knee that knocked her tooth loose.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO