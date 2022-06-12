ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Asmongold Banned by Twitch Over Diablo Immortal Stream

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsmongold has been banned by Twitch, though the reason may not be as sensical as one might expect. Twitch is known for dishing out bans to just about anyone and everyone. Although some more prominent figures get off with very small bans, pretty much everyone can feel the wrath of the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 9

zar
1d ago

Twitch mods are consistent in only one sense. If you have clear cleavage out you can get away with animal abuse or anything else, otherwise you live with a target on your back worse than youtube's demonitization bot.

Reply
5
MakeCaliGreatAgain
1d ago

Anybody who actually watches his streams knows he is not okay with it. what he did is completely sensible, his chat acts like 9 years who just learned what cuss words are.

Reply
3
jammerJones
2d ago

Twitch is like Twitter and Facebook they think they are Gods and can do as they please . Everyone who uses them agree to this . So , you get what you get .

Reply
3
