Asmongold Banned by Twitch Over Diablo Immortal Stream

Now that "Diablo Immortal" is finally out, and players have had a little bit of time to sink their teeth into the title, it's becoming more apparent that the game is beholden to some predatory tactics. While Blizzard had initially contended that "Diablo Immortal" wouldn't be a pay-to-win title, players have vocally condemned Blizzard for stuffing the title with microtransactions at every turn. It's unfortunate, considering critics and players seem to like the minute-to-minute gameplay, but actually gaining power is somehow even worse than fans thought. Though the game's creators were technically right in saying players wouldn't be using real money to upgrade gear or purchase new equipment directly, real-life cash definitely still has its place within "Diablo Immortal."

