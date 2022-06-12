ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport's Eastern European community pleads for continued support of Ukraine during Russia's invasion

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Members of Bridgeport's Eastern European community urged residents Saturday to continue supporting Ukraine in spite of what's being called "Ukraine Fatigue."

Immigration attorney Alex Meyerovich told Sen. Richard Blumenthal the number of local Ukrainian families with relatives in harm's way and seeking assistance is going up, not down.

"I just don't want the world to move on. I want the United States to continue support Ukraine and support in real terms, not just thoughts and prayers, or great ideas, but providing heavy weaponry," Meyerovich said.

"The United States needs to continue its focus and its support for Ukraine because the Russian brutal cruel invasion is continuing," Blumenthal added.

Blumenthal said he's pushing for bipartisan support for more U.S. military aid and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

