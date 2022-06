WORCESTER -- The WooSox offense couldn’t get much going on Wednesday night as they managed just five hits and fell to the Toledo Mud Hens, 5-2, at Polar Park. The WooSox defense struggled, racking up three errors, all of which were costly. Connor Wong had a tough night behind the plate, getting tagged with two error, one on a catcher’s interference and another on a throw down to second base on a stolen base attempt that skipped into the outfield.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO