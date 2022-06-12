Museum of American Armor hosting World War II Encampment weekend

The Museum of American Armor took visitors back in time to learn about World War II on Saturday.

Allied and enemy vehicles from the war were on operational display, with performances by re-enactors for World War II Encampment weekend.

"Find out how the vehicle worked, how they lived during World War II and, periodically, we're running the vehicles as well. So these are really vehicles that were built 80 years ago, still fully operational, still showing the markings and paint jobs they did during the war," said the museum's Community Affairs director, Kevin Carrol.