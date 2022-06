On the set of Evil, only four actors are encouraged to improvise—but probably not the performers you’d expect. The answer is not Katja Herbers, who actually has a background in improv comedy. It’s not Mike Colter, with whom creators Robert and Michelle King have worked on both The Good Wife and its spin-off, The Good Fight. It’s not TV’s reliable villain Michael Emerson, and it’s not comedian Aasif Mandvi.

