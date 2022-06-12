ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery | 460 students graduate from Pasco High in 2022

Family and friends filled Edgar Brown Stadium on June 11 to watch 460 Pasco High School graduates receive their diplomas during the school’s outdoor commencement ceremony in Pasco.

northeastoregonnow.com

School District to Sign $12.6 Million Contract for HHS Addition

On Monday, the Hermiston School District Board authorized the district to enter into a contract with Fowler General Construction for the base bid amount of $12,594,000.00 for the Hermiston High School Addition Project. During Monday’s meeting, the board also adopted its budget for the 2022-2023 school year. Student Board...
HERMISTON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Sunnyside school board made the wrong choice

To the editor — The recent selection by the Sunnyside school board of a new superintendent was a missed opportunity — not only to improve representation within school leadership, but also for students, educators and school administrators to be led by a qualified candidate who has demonstrated success as a school superintendent.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nwpb.org

Scottish Festival And Highland Games In Prosser This Weekend

The Scottish Festival and Highland Games have been a tradition in Prosser for 20 years. The festival includes music, food, and exhibitions. John-Paul Estey is the Executive Director of the Prosser Chamber of Commerce, and wants to make sure people know one thing before they head to the Port of Benton Prosser Wine and Food Park this weekend.
PROSSER, WA
102.7 KORD

Road Closure in West Richland

West Richland Police Department is asking that you stay clear of 40th street due to a power line down. Van Giesen is still open and operational, and you can access the Circle K gas station but are asked to avoid the area if possible, for safety reasons. Traffic may also be backed up.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
