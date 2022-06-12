ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Idaho Pride event

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
 4 days ago
Dozens affiliated with a white nationalist group were arrested on Saturday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, near a Pride event in the city.

In a press conference Saturday evening, police shared that they had received a tip concerning a large group wearing matching outfits and masks.

“At approximately 1:38 this afternoon we received a telephone call from a concerned citizen who reported that approximately 20 people jumped into a UHAUL wearing masks. They had shields and ‘looked like a little army,’” said Coeur d’Alene Chief Of Police Lee White.

The 31 individuals were detained hours after the tip was shared and were found to be affiliated with white nationalist group Patriot Front.

White said that members of the group, many of whom were dressed in Patriot Front paraphernalia, hailed from at least 11 different states.

The members were arrested for conspiracy to riot after the police uncovered plans to cause disturbances at the Pride parade and throughout the city.

White expressed appreciation for the tip from an observant citizen and said that he is satisfied with placing the large group in jail as police sift through further evidence.

“In my opinion, I would gladly arrest 31 individuals who were coming to riot in our city for a misdemeanor rather than have them participate in some sort of seriously disruptive event, which is exactly what they were planning in the downtown area,” White said.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris expressed a similar sentiment, saying that the group needed to be placed in jail for the time being.

A press conference attendee asked Norris: “You talked about overcrowding jails last week — is there enough room for 31 people in your jail?”

“We’ll find the room for these 31,” Norris responded.

Comments / 2

judy van coevering
3d ago

lock them boys up.... 11 states huh...I bet there's lots and lots of evidence on those phones.... hopefully enough to prosecute for hate crimes.....

Related
Salon

Sheriff releases photos, addresses of 31 "Patriot Front" members accused of targeting Pride event

Idaho authorities on Saturday arrested 31 alleged members of the white supremacist Patriot Front after they were found in the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Video published online showed police opening the back of the truck to discover dozens of masked men in matching Patriot Front outfits and riot gear in Coeur d'Alene. The truck was stopped near an Idaho Pride event. Officials at a news conference alleged that the group planned to riot at the park where the event was held, as well as other locations. The men were equipped with shields, shin guards, and at least one smoke grenade, according to police.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

BREAKING: Colorado Patriot Front Members Arrested in Idaho

Three Colorado members of the white supremacist organization Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Saturday for conspiracy to riot. A group of 31 members from Patriot Front arrived at a pride event in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene, where counter protesters had gathered to protest the LGBT people and families participating in the event.
