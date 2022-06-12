ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 First Alert Day: Record heat likely Monday

By David Koeller
WOWT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday is a 6 First Alert Day as the hottest weather of the summer so far is expected. Some intense heat is likely in the afternoon, with high temperatures potentially approaching record highs. A spotty shower or storm is possible around sunrise, but any rain...

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy sunshine and a strong south wind pushed temperatures into the lower 90s across the Omaha metro this afternoon. At the same time, humidity levels also rose, with dew points climbing into the middle 70s. That resulted in heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees around town, climbing as high as 107 in Falls City. Hot and humid conditions will continue for the evening hours, with temperatures holding in the 90s through sunset. Heat index readings will likely hang out near 100 degrees as well. By 10pm, we should start to cool slightly, with temperatures sliding back into the 80s. Not a lot of relief overnight as temperatures only cool into the middle 70s.
