ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electra, TX

BBQ throwdown wraps up at Electra Fairgrounds

By Andrea Aguilar
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKWIx_0g89dQj300

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Electra hosted its second day of BBQ throwdown!

The heat didn’t stop pit masters from competing and showing off their talents. This is the second year Electra’s Fire Department puts this event to showcase who can make the best beans, chicken, ribs, and brisket.

RELATED: 2nd annual BBQ throwdown fills Electra Fairgrounds

A retired Marine, whose specialty is in making chicken, says this has become his hobby and likes to go to different BBQ competitions across the state.

“Me and my best friend were talked in to going to a backyard bbq in Bedford by my wife and we became addicted! That one was simple from then on we have been going hog wild we do it because we enjoy the hobby we enjoy cooking and enjoy the comradery,” contestant Stephen Granat said.

The weekend continues Sunday, June 12, with the third and final day of the Cowpokes International Film Festival at the Grand Theatre!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 NIN

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The 4th Annual Bridge to Bridge Cruise, Jurassic Quest, Juneteenth Open Mic, a Summer Celebration for Families, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for more details. Thursday, June 16. Time:...
Texoma's Homepage

The Broken Tap celebrates 8 years with ribbon cutting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Broken Tap in downtown Wichita Falls finally got to celebrate eight successful years in business. The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Gold Coat Ambassadors helped mark the eighth anniversary with an official ribbon cutting since owner Stacy Hawkins says they never really held a grand opening celebration. So what better […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Electra, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Bedford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Restaurants
92.9 NIN

Dinosaurs are Taking Over Wichita Falls and I’m Not Complaining

Dilophosaurs spotted above Kemp Boulevard this afternoon, be on the lookout. No spoilers here for the latest Jurassic World movie, but we do have to talk about the new Jurassic World toys. Anybody who knows me, knows my favorite dinosaur of all time is the dilophosaurs from the first Jurassic Park movie. It's a damn shame this dinosaur has only been in two movies.
newschannel6now.com

Saharan Dust has returned to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values could reach up to 101. The wind will remain strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
iowaparkleader.com

Mary “Mozelle” Sullivan

Mary “Mozelle” Sullivan, 85, passed away on June 8th, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mozelle was born to Clarence and V.D. Tucker on December 14, 1936 in Olney, Texas. Mozelle was a graduate of Olney High School, where she excelled in the classroom and on the basketball court. After graduating from Midwestern State University, Mozelle began a 37- year.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hog#Food Drink#Bbq#Marine#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls celebrates completion of new transit facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for the new transit system administrative and maintenance facility. The new 28,000 square foot facility will house the Wichita Falls Transit System, “Falls Ride,” SHARP Lines Rural Transportation, the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Chapter 41 DAV offices.
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls to host ribbon cutting ceremony for transit facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new public transportation administrative and maintenance repair facility. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday June, 15, 2022, at 2004 Old Windthorst Road. City officials said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kswo.com

Police chase ends in Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a man who led them on an hours long chase through northern Lawton. The chase began around 2:30 Monday on Rogers Lane, east of I-44. The driver eventually left his car and ran into a wooded area -- before ultimately being found and arrested in a nearby neighborhood.
Texoma's Homepage

Crime of the week: Homicide on Covington St

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers need your help to close a recent homicide case and bring peace to the victim’s family. On May 22, officers responded to a check welfare in the 1000 block of Covington. The victim, Andrew Lopez, was found deceased on scene. Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon. It started on Rogers Lane, east of I-44. The driver eventually left his car and ran into a wooded area -- before ultimately being found and arrested in a nearby neighborhood.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Speeding, DUI in Cotton Co. sends man to hospital

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Wichita Falls man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Cotton County Saturday night. 49-year-old Carlos Fernandez was driving westbound, about seven miles west of Temple, when his truck departed the roadway. He over corrected to the right side, rolling over, and...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy