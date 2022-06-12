St. Dominic’s in Wilkes-Barre holds final mass

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre church closes its doors after more than 140 years of worship.

St. Dominic’s church held its final mass this evening. The faithful said farewell to their house of worship at Austin Avenue.

The diocese of Scranton blames the move on low attendance, financial hardships, and priest shortages. The closure is heartbreaking for those who lived their faith here and made memories throughout their lives.

“Nobody can take those away, you know, they’ll stay in my heart forever,” said Betty Ann Parri

“I received first holy communion here, confirmation, and I actually got married here as well. It’s very sad, it really is,” stated Cheryl Woloski.

87-year-old Hilda Kalinowski, the oldest living member of St. Dominic was given the honor of locking the church doors for good.

