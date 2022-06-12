Skidmore terminates employee

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Attorneys for 28-year-old Zach Douglas of Utica recently filed for a change of venue in each of the two cases against him that include multiple charges including alleged sexual misconduct. The motion was filed Monday in Caldwell County Circuit Court. Tuesday, Judge Brent Elliot held the arraignment, which was waived...
Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees announces Mike Poore, FACHE, will serve as Mosaic’s chief executive officer (CEO) beginning immediately. Poore has served as interim CEO since March 2022. “Mike was our unanimous choice for this position,” says Serena Naylor, board chair. “As interim, he quickly became an exceptional...
Summertime doesn’t reduce the need to provide for food insecure people in Nodaway County. Providing help are three food pantries: The Ministry Center, Maryville; West Nodaway Food Pantry, Burlington Jct.; and on the Northwest Missouri State University campus, Bearcat Food Pantry. The Ministry Center has seen an increase in...
(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville Police Department is warning residents of a scam that is circulating in the area. The department posted on social media that they have received a large number of calls from people that have been scammed or someone has attempted to scam them out of money. The...
A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Sunday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kenworth semi driven by Marion L. Draganoiu, 37, Hampton, New Hampshire, was westbound on U.S. 36 two miles west of Stewartsville. The semi traveled off...
Andrew County law enforcement has found the 41-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning while kayaking in Andrew County. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette provided a statement regarding his rescue. "We found him at 0800, no injury, located at Burton Conservation Access in Buchanan County," Gillette said. "Got lost, no phone...
Check out photos of damage from Saturday's severe weather in northwestern Clinton County near Hemple, Missouri. The National Weather Service of KC/Pleasant Hill is looking into the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds associated with the parent thunderstorm.
A Bethany, Missouri, woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries after a crash Monday. Lidia M. Hart, 37, was driving a GMC Acadia at 3:25 p.m. around a curve on Marble Road two miles west of Bethany when her front driver’s side hit a Jeep Compass driven by Ofir Tau, 23, of St. Joseph, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Mozingo Lake Golf Course hosted the Missouri Golf Association Junior Tournament June 6-7. Ages 12-18 played on the Sechrest 18, a par 72 course, while 8-12 year olds played on the Watson 9, a nine-hole par 35 course designed by former PGA golfer and Missouri native Tom Watson. In the...
