ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

After 2-Year Hiatus, Rock The Garden Returns To Minneapolis

By Ren Clayton
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmqGI_0g89ceAY00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A summer favorite made its return to the Twin Cities. “Rock the Garden” is back. That means live music, food and fun at the Walker Art Center and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

Gathering again.

“The vibe is super chill. Everybody’s out here having a great time,” said Mariah Athey, who went to the concert with her mom, Sarah. “You can see it, feel it, in the air. It’s awesome.”

“We wanted to spend the day together. We wanted to support some less-known artists,” said Tea Wagner from Hopkins.

The event is a Minneapolis tradition that’s been missing for two years. Now it’s back and picking up where it left off.

“Normal, family experiences and friends being together again,” said Felicia O’Brien who is charge of business development at the Walker Art Center. “It’s just really refreshing.”

The annual outdoor concert began in 1998, and it went on a forced hiatus in 2020 and 2021.

“This event is a beloved event every year, and I think absence of it was really felt,” O’Brien said.

“It’s super cool to have all the people back out here and to have a couple of stages and a lot of local artists being able to perform and get back on the scene,” said Daniel Weinhagen from Roseville. “Seems like things are finally getting back to normal”

Some came early, staying all day to see their favorite band.

Others felt the need to gather.

“I don’t really know many of the bands out here, but it’s kinda just nice to be out in the community with people… again,” said Rachel Zuraff of Golden Valley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

‘Showing People How Beautiful These Cultures Are’: Owamni Celebrates Historic Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They are known as the Academy Awards of food, and a local restaurant just took home a top honor. Owamni, by the Sioux Chef, was named Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Awards in Chicago Monday night. The Minneapolis restaurant opened last year and serves Indigenous cuisine. The co-owner of the restaurant says this win is about much more than food. “We’re still here, you know. Our people are here, our ancestors are proud tonight, because we’re doing something different,” co-owner Sean Sherman said in his acceptance speech. That includes cooking with diverse ingredients like quail, bison, dandelion, sunflower...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Selfie Museum Allows Visitors To Get Creative With Photography

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) – Taking a “selfie” is a way to share a special moment. Now, a new store in the North Town Mall is giving people space to take selfies and be creative with it. The Museum of Self gives people the creative outlet to produce their own “selfie” and have fun doing it. Audrey Melson was looking for a way to take her sister Maura and her best friend Evelyn out to do something fun and avoid the heat at the same time. Walking in the North Town Mall they found something new that caught their eye. “I post pretty regularly on my...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Black-owned Minneapolis businesses offering wellness to counter trauma

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a turbulent few years in Minneapolis, and everyone is dealing with it in their own way There's a boom of Black leaders trying to deal with trauma in a healthy way. From the moment you walk in to 612 Jungle Yoga Studio, the space is calming, The classes are, too.For the past two years, owner Gabrielle Roberts has been using yoga moves to help her move through pain – especially after the murder of George Floyd."I literally relied on my meditation. We did 108 sun salutations, and each salutation was dedicated to someone whose life was taken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Hopkins, MN
City
Golden Valley, MN
City
Roseville, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

6 beaver kits born at Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- The Minnesota Zoo is about to get a lot busier.Two of the zoo's beavers, named Randy and Gina, welcomed six kits last week.The zoo said the baby beavers are doing well. Randy and Gina are already back in the beaver pond, and the public will be able to see the kits next month.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis’s Owamni Wins ‘Best New Restaurant’ At James Beard Awards

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities restaurant was named the best in the country Monday night in Chicago. Owamni in downtown Minneapolis won Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards for its “excellence in cuisine and hospitality.” (credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation ) Chef Sean Sherman had also been nominated for Best Chef Midwest, along with Petite León’s Jorge Guzmán and Union Hmong Kitchen’s Yia Vang. Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat in Milwaukee won that honor. Owamni serves Indigenous food that is native to the area to highlight Native American ingredients and traditions. A dish of smoked trout and fresh tostada is served at Owamni (credit: Stephen Maturen/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
trip101.com

Top 12 Things To Do Alone In Minneapolis, Minnesota - Updated 2022

Minneapolis is a beautiful city in the Northern state of Minnesota, full of vibrant activities and distinct local touches. There is a fluid mix of food, shopping, entertainment and culture to immerse in during your stay in Minneapolis. Explore the wonders of the city’s historical landmarks, along with its distinctive riverfront skyline, the home of various professional sports stadiums, and the wealth of food venues and cultural hotspots. It features the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the American Swedish Institute, the Mill City Museum, Minnehaha Regional Park and other tourist attractions that have received attention and recognition over the years. Locals are friendly and inviting, typically going out of their way to provide tourists with directions and recommendations, making the journey for solo travelers slightly less daunting. If you’re in need of accommodation for your solo trip, you’ll find options ranging from hotels with balcony to Vrbo vacation rentals. Scroll down for the best things to do alone in Minneapolis, Minnesota!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

All Squirreled Out: Minneapolis Homeowner Films 4 Sprawled Rodents Cooling Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Humans aren’t the only ones who need to beat the heat. Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two — but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home. (credit: Gerd Schweinitz) Experts say this is called “splooting,” and it’s something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
CBS Minnesota

At Least 1 Hurt In Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gunfire filled the streets just steps outside of a downtown Minneapolis strip club early Wednesday morning. It happened near Fourth Street and Marquette Avenue around 2 a.m. A WCCO photographer saw at least one person taken away in an ambulance, and bullet casings littering the street. (credit: CBS) A car parked on the street was also shot, and there were bullets found in an attached parking garage. WCCO is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot, and if anyone else was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kids, Families Flock To Pools To Cool Off On Hot Day

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — The hottest day of the summer so far has people scrambling for ways to cool down. Public pools around the Twin Cities have been very busy Tuesday, including Waterworks in Battle Creek Regional Park, where everyone was making the most of the heat. Waterworks’ gates to get in opened up at 11 a.m. and a long line quickly formed to get inside. “It’s the pool today, that’s for sure,” said John Kruger, who was first in line to get into Waterworks with his grandkids. Everyone who showed up to the pool today had the same goal: to cool off....
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minneapolis meteorologist sees Jeopardy winning streak end

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic's Jeopardy! winning streak is at an end. Ahasic won six straight games before losing the match that aired Tuesday evening. He won over 160-thousand dollars and says he will use some of the money to help pay for his upcoming wedding. Ahasic had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
southsidepride.com

Let’s dump more water on South Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is considering a cooperative agreement with Edina to study the effects of a proposed storm water mitigation project in Edina’s Morningside neighborhood (Resolution 2022-196). The Morningside community in Edina is a bedroom community to Minneapolis. Early on, their storm sewer infrastructure was tied in to the Minneapolis system, and still is. So, their storm water flows into the Minneapolis storm sewer system.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Rock The Garden Returns#The Twin Cities
fox9.com

Juneteenth events in Minnesota: list

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Organizations in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend. Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, is on June 19, and marks the end of the United States’ historic practice of slavery. In the Twin Cities area, community leaders, elected officials...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Creekside Supper Club

Kitschy. Charming. Adorable. Creekside Supper Club is all of that. Perhaps the closest of the new breed of supper clubs to an actual rural Minnesota or Wisconsin supper club, Creekside plays the hits. Wood paneling, check. Curtains from your great Aunt Shirley’s house, you betcha. The only thing missing is a bunch of old guys sitting around smoking Camels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Bring Me The News

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

There's a new fried chicken restaurant located along Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Official Fried Chicken opened its doors at 4010 East 46th Street on Thursday, adding to the growing competition of fried chicken specialists in Minneapolis' South Side, with award-winning Revival a few miles to the west. Official Fried...
CBS Minnesota

Toys in the attic? "The Toy Scout" may give you a pretty penny for them

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- It's time to clean out and cash in on the boxes stacked up in your basements and attics.A man known as "The Toy Scout" is in the Twin Cities this week ready to buy and sell the iconic toys from your childhood.Joel Magee is a leading expert on collectible toys, from board games and vintage lunchboxes, to "Star Wars" figurines and comic books.At his Vintage Toy-Buying Show Thursday, Julie Silver brought Barbie and Ken dolls she played with in the 1960s from her home in Minnetonka.Magee examined them, their clothes, their accessories and determined them to be...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy