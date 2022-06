BLOUNTVILLE — Richard Blevins’ aviation legacy will officially be enshrined in the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. Blevins is the director of Northeast State Community College’s Aviation Technology Department and has been inducted into the hall of fame for his 43 years of “extraordinary leadership in aviation and aerospace,” the TAHF announced this week. According to the release, Northeast State is currently the only community college in Tennessee with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO