Texas State

Texas judge temporarily blocks investigations into the families of trans kids, saying they would suffer 'immediate and irreparable injury' if allowed to continue

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

  • A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from investigating the families of trans kids.
  • A February directive allowed the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the parents of trans kids.
  • The Texas Supreme Court reversed a previous injunction of the law in May.

A judge temporarily halted a directive from Governor Greg Abbott that ordered the state of Texas to investigate the families of transgender children receiving gender-confirming care.

The decision, issued by Judge Jan Soifer on Friday, stops the ongoing investigations against three families who sued the state and prevents similar investigations against members of LGBTQ rights organization PFLAG, the Associated Press reported .

The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal sued the state on Wednesday on behalf of the three families and Texas members of PFLAG.

Judge Soifer said during a hearing Friday there was reason to believe that plaintiffs would "suffer immediate and irreparable injury" if the law was enforced, the AP reported.

Brian K. Bond, executive director for PFLAG, said in a statement the ruling would allow Texas families to be protected from "invasive, unnecessary, and unnerving investigations."

"However, let's be clear: These investigations into loving and affirming families shouldn't be happening in the first place," Bond said.

The Texas Supreme Court lifted a previous injunction of the law in May.

In February, Abbott issued a directive ordering the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who allowed their children to receive gender-confirming care such as puberty blockers. The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, also issued an opinion at the time stating that gender-affirming medical care for trans youth is "child abuse."

Medical studies show that gender-affirming care is linked to lower rates of suicide and depression among trans youth.

Representatives for Abbott and Paxton did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 3

RLTR
3d ago

What ever happened to the republican party's motto of less government involvement in the lives of American Citizens 🤔. They've certainly thrown it out the window.

Reply
2
