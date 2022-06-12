Crime Fighters: Who killed Bryan Drummond?

A man trying to buy a car from a woman was gunned down in Philadelphia while sitting in the front seat. His family now wants answers.

Twenty-five-year-old Bryan Drummond's mother said her son was trying to get on a better path in life.

"He wasn't a menace to society, and at this point, when I learned of his murder, he was trying to get his life on board," said Faith Rawl.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Drummond was buying a used car on the 1100 block of East Venango Street in Kensington.

Just after 4 p.m., police were called for reports of an "unresponsive male."

When they arrived, they found Drummond in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes-Benz, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No mother should have to bury their child," Rawl said. "No mother should go through what I am going through."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"I want to see justice. I want this person off Philadelphia streets because if you did it once, you will do it again," she added.