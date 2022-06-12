ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Fighters: Who killed Bryan Drummond?

A man trying to buy a car from a woman was gunned down in Philadelphia while sitting in the front seat. His family now wants answers.

Twenty-five-year-old Bryan Drummond's mother said her son was trying to get on a better path in life.

"He wasn't a menace to society, and at this point, when I learned of his murder, he was trying to get his life on board," said Faith Rawl.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Drummond was buying a used car on the 1100 block of East Venango Street in Kensington.

Just after 4 p.m., police were called for reports of an "unresponsive male."

When they arrived, they found Drummond in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes-Benz, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No mother should have to bury their child," Rawl said. "No mother should go through what I am going through."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"I want to see justice. I want this person off Philadelphia streets because if you did it once, you will do it again," she added.

it’s getting even harder to tell the demons that walk among us from the humans, satan army is growing even more and Looking more human than ever. 😩

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

