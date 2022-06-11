ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Mruk named first-team all-state

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago

Wyoming Area junior javelin thrower Drew Mruk was District 2’s only first-team selection when the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association named its All-State Team.

The team combines all Class 3A and 2A athletes and ranks them with a single selection for each event on the first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.

Mruk won the Class 2A state title at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships. His throw of 211-9 was almost 11 feet longer than the next best in Class 2A. Mruk also had the three longest throws by any javelin competitor in either classification during his six attempts in Shippensburg as well as having the best district winning throw in the state when he set a meet record in the District 2 Class 2A championships.

The only other District 2 athletes recognized were also boys field athletes from the Wyoming Valley Conference. Hazleton Area triple jumper Matthew Cusatis made the second team while Holy Redeemer long jumper Justice Shoats was selected to the third team.

