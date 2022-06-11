ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Matthews lands first U.S. Open berth

By Tom Robinson For the Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yq8Z4_0g89bTRe00
Matthews

Brandon Matthews is keeping busy.

Between Korn Ferry Tour events last weekend and this weekend in his continued pursuit of a full-time spot on the PGA Tour, the Pittston Area graduate played in a 36-hole sectional qualifier Monday and earned his first appearance in a professional major.

Matthews will play in the U.S. Open Thursday through Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. after surviving a playoff in a qualifier at Old Oaks and Century in Purchase, N.Y.

Playing in one of nine sectional qualifiers around the country, Matthews part of a field of 57 professional and 35 amateurs chasing five available spots in the U.S. Open. The field was made up of players who had survived local qualifying or who had exemptions into the sectional level.

Matthews started with an even-par, 70 on the Old Oaks course, then shot 2-under-par, 68 on the Country Course to end up in an eight-way tie for third place, one shot behind Chris Gotterup and amateur Caleb Manuel.

After the eight players started their playoff for three spots with pars, Matthews, Fran Quinn and amateur Michael Throbjornsen each birdied the second hole to survive the playoff. Quinn is the brother of Matthews’ Temple University coach, Brian Quinn.

While still at Temple in 2013, Matthews made another United States Golf Association national championship event at The Country Club in Brookline, reaching the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur. At 19 years old, he also was the first alternate for a spot in the U.S. Open at Merion, but a spot never opened open.

“That was a really big year for me,” Matthews said in an interview last summer. “I played very, very good golf throughout the entire year. I believe I got to 30-something in the world (rankings) for amateurs at some point.

“The momentum that gave me propelled me to an incredible next year, year and a half. I ended up, off of that year, the next fall and spring in college, that was the year I earned All-American status, too.

“When you’re riding high, it’s a beautiful thing.”

The 2022 season is shaping up as another big one for Matthews.

With the help of a win in the Astara Golf Championship, he is currently sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, needing a top 25 finish to wind up on the PGA Tour next season.

Matthews finished tied for 37th at the REX Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C. last week at 6-under-par, 278 after weekend rounds of 71 and 69.

Following rounds of 69 and 67, Matthews entered this weekend tied for 25th at 7-under, 136 in the BMW Charity Pro-Am. He started his back nine Friday with four birdies in seven holes at the Thornblade Club in Greer, S.C.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: New Location For Army-Navy Game Has Been Decided

The prestigious Army-Navy game is going to have a new location for the 2023 season. According to Joe Kayata of WJAR-TV, Gillette Stadium has won the bid to host the 2023 game. An announcement to make this official will be made later this afternoon and the game will be played on Dec. 9, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, PA
Pittston, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittston, PA
pct.edu

College names special assistant to the president for inclusion

Pennsylvania College of Technology has appointed experienced educator Nathaniel E. Woods Jr. to a newly created position: special assistant to the president for inclusion transformation. Woods comes to Penn College from Grays Harbor College, Aberdeeen, Washington, where he is interim dean of workforce education and a tenured faculty member in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Raw 16mm Film: West Side of the Wyoming Valley

Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page. Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, WDAU (now WYOU) reporter Derry Bird spoke with business […]
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Changes likely coming to Little League’s residency rules, organization’s CEO says

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Changes in Little League’s residency rule are likely, the president and CEO of the world’s largest youth sports organization says. Boundaries would not be eliminated but they should not be barriers either, Stephen D. Keener said Monday at the conclusion of four-day 28th Little League International Congress attended by volunteer district administrators.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Quinn
Newswatch 16

Bear spotted running through Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bear was spotted running through Scranton Sunday morning. As seen from viewer video, the bear was spotted running on the corner of Penn and Lackawanna Avenue. Police followed the bear and say the public should stay indoors and leave the animal alone in those situations.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Lottery ticket worth almost $900K sold in Lycoming County

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $862,803 richer after winning on a Fast Play ticket. According to the PA Lottery, a winning Fast Play ticket was sold at the Dandy Mini Mart on State Route 287 in Jersey Shore. The store will also receive a $5,000 for selling the ticket. […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf Course#The Country Club#Old Oaks And#The U S Amateur
Radio Business Report

Seven Mountains Secures a Scranton FM Translator

Earlier this year, a “Bigfoot” was spotted across Scranton and Wilkes Barre, as Seven Mountains Media grew its Country radio brand across Northeastern Pennsylvania’s biggest burghs. Now, WARM-AM and WLGD-FM 107.7 are officially getting a sibling, thanks to a deal with an individual whose also worked with...
SCRANTON, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Legal Battles Over Skill Games Continue Across PA; Pace-O-Matic Files Lawsuit Against Gaming Regulators and Liquor Control Enforcement

Unlicensed “skill games” continue to spread across Pennsylvania. Since they exist in gray legal areas, the games have caused numerous issues with a number of stakeholders, including: law enforcement, PA casinos who say are siphoning business without paying the proper taxes, and local businesses that depend on them for revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Beachgoers save man from ocean off Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Beachgoers are being credited with saving a man who was swept out to sea off Cape Cod Saturday afternoon. The rescue happened at Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department said they were called to the beach at 3:16 p.m. for a possible shark...
FALMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WITF

What’s stopping the flow of beer in Pennsylvania?

The flow of beer to some Pennsylvania watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter owns Willow Street Pub in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Sayre man among 6 arrested for weapons possession

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested six men, one of them from Sayre, on multiple weapons charges after traffic stops in Broome County. The NYSP Community Stabilization Team conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Chenango on June 12 after seeing a vehicle commit traffic violations. Police said the two […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

656
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy