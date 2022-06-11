ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, PA

Old Forge Softball Roundup: Lady Devils repeated district title, made state quarterfinals

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRekW_0g89bNOW00

Old Forge captured its third straight District 2 Class A softball title and its ninth overall and added a first-round Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament win before being eliminated when a lead got away in Thursday’s state quarterfinals.

District 6 runner-up Glendale rallied past Old Forge, 5-4, at Elm Park in Williamsport in the quarterfinal game.

Old Forge opened a 4-0 lead after 1½ innings and carried it into the bottom of the sixth.

Glendale scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull out the victory.

Karen Sickle followed up her outstanding pitching in the district tournament by striking out 10 during a five-hitter Monday when the Lady Devils opened the state tournament with a 2-1 victory over District 4’s Cowanesque Valley at the University of Scranton.

Sickle threw a pair of one-hitters in the district playoffs.

Meghan Marianelli went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI in a 12-1, five-inning victory over Lackawanna Trail in the rain-interrupted district championship game.

Rachel Murray went 4-for-4 in a 10-0, six-inning semifinal victory over Blue Ridge.

That win put Old Forge in its 13th district final in the last 16.

Old Forge were 7-7 to tie for fourth out of eight teams in Lackawanna League Division 3. The Lady Devils, who went into the six-team district tournament seeded second, behind Lackawanna Trail, finished 12-9 overall. They had a four-game winning streak snapped in the loss to Glendale.

