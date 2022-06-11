ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Wyoming Area Baseball: Montoursville brings end to season in state opener

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3YBZ_0g89bMVn00

EDWARDSVILLE – Two Montoursville pitchers limited Wyoming Area to one hit over the final 4 2/3 innings Monday, ending the Warriors’ first 20-win season and keeping them from returning to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A state championship game with a 5-2 victory Monday at Wilkes University’s Ralston Athletic Complex.

Wyoming Area was playing in just its second state tournament, making it back by winning a second straight District 2 title. The Warriors had never been to a district final before 2021 when they won three rounds of state play to make it to the championship game at Penn State.

“The outcome today wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but these guys are champions,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “They took a program that had never even been to the district championship and let’s look what they’ve done.”

Lemoncelli credited a strong senior class with setting the program up “in really good shape for the future.”

One of those seniors, J.J. Hood, wound up in a starting pitching matchup with future University of Connecticut teammate Maddix Dalena.

Hood, who also led the offense by going 2-for-2 with the team’s only RBI, limited Montoursville to two earned runs on five hits in six innings.

“I thought that he was really good again today,” Lemoncelli said of Hood, who walked two and struck out five. “You look at the top of their order and their first (four) guys had one hit, a single.”

Dalena held Wyoming Area to two runs, one earned, on four hits, while striking out nine and walking five in six innings. He did not allow a hit over his final 3 2/3 and Wyoming Area did not score after getting one run in each of the first two innings.

“They had a bulldog on the mound and they played well behind him,” Lemoncelli said.

Dalena finished strong, with three straight strikeouts in the sixth before reaching his pitch limit.

“They’re a really good team,” Dalena said. “My stuff was just on today. I felt really good.”

Wyoming Area had two runners on in the third before Dalena settled in.

Once the pitch count forced a pitching change, Casey Noone greeted Grayson Rinker by lining a shot to left center on the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh.

The comeback fizzled on what appeared to be a missed call.

Jack Mathis hit the ball hard to third baseman Cameron Francis. The third base umpire, positioned behind Francis and screened from seeing when he seemed to drop the ball, signaled that it was a flyout. Noone was doubled off first base when Francis picked up the ball and threw across the diamond.

“This guy over here at third base drops a ball on a line drive and they call (Noone) out on a double play,” Lemoncelli said. “Things like that are going to happen in baseball.”

Each team wound up with five hits, but Montoursville picked up three unearned runs.

Three of Wyoming Area’s five hits came in succession with one out in the bottom of the first. Evan Melberger, Jake Kelleher and Hood singled with Hood driving in Melberger.

Nathan Novakowski walked and eventually scored with the help of a wild pitch and passed ball in the second for a 2-2 tie.

Montoursville went ahead to stay in the third when ninth hitter Ethan Stahl led off with a single and scored. Eighth hitter Aiden Evans drove in the final run when Montoursville scored twice in the seventh.

Hunter Lawall pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning in relief for Wyoming Area, which finished 20-5.

Monsignor Bonner eliminated Montoursville, 13-0, in five innings in the quarterfinals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Lewisburg Softball, Selinsgrove Baseball Heading to State Finals

ALMEDIA/PINE GROVE – Two of the Valley’s high school spring sports teams will play for a state title later this week. Lewisburg Softball is heading to it’s first state championship game in program history, following 12-1 win over Palmerton Monday in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals at Central Columbia High School. The Green Dragons will face Avonworth Thursday at 1:30 pm at Penn State’s Beard Field.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Remembering longtime Coughlin basketball coach John Quinn

John Quinn, a longtime basketball coach and educator in Wilkes-Barre, died on Monday. He won more than 350 games while coaching the Coughlin boys’ team and led the Crusaders to their first ever Wyoming Valley Conference title in 1998. We spoke with former Coughlin and Meyers coach Joe Caffrey and Coughlin alum Kevin Perluke to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
Wyoming, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Montoursville, PA
Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Edwardsville, PA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Montoursville, PA
Education
Wyoming, PA
Sports
City
Montoursville, PA
roarlionsroar.com

Turn Out the Lights, the Party's Over

After nearly six years as part of the Penn State corner of the internet, the time has come. On Friday, June 17, Roar Lions Roar will officially shut down. This was not a decision any of us has rushed into, but the last few years of turmoil that everyone in our society has experienced made all of us look at our priorities. After we had the opportunity to sit down and take account of things, something became clear: Between marriages, kids, day jobs, and general real-world responsibilities, it has been harder and harder for all of us to devote the time to RLR that you all deserve.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Times Leader

Educator, coach, WBA School Board member John Quinn dies

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Longtime Wilkes-Barre Area educator, high school coach and school board member John Quinn passed away Monday. School Board Solicitor Ray Wendolowski said Superintendent Brian Costello shared the news with members of the school board Monday evening. Quinn initially worked as a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
MyChesCo

Lincoln & West Chester Universities Ranked Among the Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022

HARRISBURG, PA — Both Lincoln University and West Chester University have been rated as Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022 in the recently updated ranking in the AcademicInfluence.com series “The Best Colleges & Universities in the USA.” The updated series includes rankings that cover multiple categories of higher education institutions in the state of Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Wyoming Area Baseball#Wilkes University#District 2#University Of Connecticut#Rbi
Times Leader

Hazleton Area says farewell to Class of 2022

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Graduating seniors from the Hazleton Area Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement with a ceremony held Friday evening on the high school campus. Remarks were given by several members of the Hazleton Area faculty and school board, as well from a trio of graduating students: valedictorian Lucy Olander, salutatorian Amelia Bredbenner and class President Adrian Figueroa-Lopez. Watch for more in our graduation special section, which will appear later this month.
FOX43.com

Countdown to PA Speedweek | Fast Lane

YORK, Pa. — It feels like we were just talking about the Icebreaker. Now the next topic, Pennsylvania Speedweek. It's crazy that it's already upon us. Ten straight days of racing, once again. But this time a record amount of money is on the line. "The whole idea of...
YORK, PA
pct.edu

College names special assistant to the president for inclusion

Pennsylvania College of Technology has appointed experienced educator Nathaniel E. Woods Jr. to a newly created position: special assistant to the president for inclusion transformation. Woods comes to Penn College from Grays Harbor College, Aberdeeen, Washington, where he is interim dean of workforce education and a tenured faculty member in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Education
WBRE

Raw 16mm Film: West Side of the Wyoming Valley

Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page. Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, WDAU (now WYOU) reporter Derry Bird spoke with business […]
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Bear spotted running through Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bear was spotted running through Scranton Sunday morning. As seen from viewer video, the bear was spotted running on the corner of Penn and Lackawanna Avenue. Police followed the bear and say the public should stay indoors and leave the animal alone in those situations.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Winning Powerball ticket from Schuylkill County nets lucky citizen $100K

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lucky person is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Schuylkill County. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, the lucky ticket was sold at Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop in Minersville. The winning numbers were 2-27-42-44-51 with the Powerball numbering being 25. The winner of the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lottery ticket worth almost $900K sold in Lycoming County

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $862,803 richer after winning on a Fast Play ticket. According to the PA Lottery, a winning Fast Play ticket was sold at the Dandy Mini Mart on State Route 287 in Jersey Shore. The store will also receive a $5,000 for selling the ticket. […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

656
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy