Mud Hens surrender 17 hits in loss to Iowa

The Toledo Mud Hens gave up 17 hits on the way to an 8-0 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Toledo (29-28) as the Mud Hens won the opening four games of the six-game home series against Iowa. The teams will finish the series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday night, Dixon Machado and Narciso Crook each homered in the first inning off Mud Hens starting pitcher Logan Shore as part of a five-run inning.

Nelson Velazquez and John Hicks added RBI singles in the inning.

That was all the scoring in the game until Levi Jordan hit a ground-rule double in the top of the eighth inning, Machado added an RBI groundout, and Nelson Maldonado doubled home a run.

Shore gave up nine hits and five runs (one earned run) in 3⅔ innings pitched. Tyler Alexander gave up the other three Iowa runs in his one inning of work.

Jamie Westbrook had three of the Mud Hens' seven hits in the game, and Zack Short had a two-hit night.

Akil Baddoo and Riley Greene accounted for the other Mud Hens hits, which were are all singles.

Darius Hill led the Iowa offensive barrage with four hits, while Machado and Crook had three hits apiece.