HBCU stars earn All-American status at NCAA championships

The 2022 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor National Championships are in the books and while the HBCU track women didn’t bring home any national titles, they represented well.



The Howard University 4x400m relay team ran a program and MEAC record 3:28.39 , finishing sixth in the nightcap.

NC A&T’s Grace Nwokocha earned All-American status in two events. (NC A&T/Erin Mizelle)

Howard’s Jessica Wright finished 9th in the 400m hurdles, running a 58.12. She achieved All-American status with her individual performance as well as her performance on the relay squad.

North Carolina A&T’s Paula Salmon finished fourth in the 100m, claiming first-team All-American status. Her teammate Grace Nwokocha placed sixth in both the 100m and 200m events, obtaining first-team All-American status in both of them.

Saturday also marked the end of Duane Ross Sr.’s tenure as head of track and field at North Carolina A&T. Ross has been hired to take over the track programs at the University of Tennessee. His program has produced many milestones for NC A&T and HBCU track overall.

Florida A&M’s Rachel Robertson finished 21st in the women’s triple jump, the lone HBCU athlete in the finals of that event.

