Kaukauna completes perfect season as it repeats as the WIAA Division 1 state softball champions with another win over Sun Prairie

MADISON – Last year’s state championship run by the Kaukauna softball team offered only a small taste of what the Ghosts were truly capable of doing.

On Saturday, Kaukauna (31-0) unveiled a veritable feast of team strengths that Sun Prairie had to contend with during their WIAA Division 1 title game rematch at Goodman Diamond.

The result was an 11-3 dismantling of the Cardinals that extended Kaukauna's winning streak to 51 games and also solidified the Ghosts as the premier softball program in the state.

Elite pitching, superior coaching, aggressiveness on the base paths, discipline at the plate sprinkled in with a dash of power and athleticism on defense, the Ghosts were unstoppable against an outstanding Sun Prairie team that entered Saturday with a 29-1 record.

Saturday’s rout was the opposite of last year’s championship victory, a gritty pitchers' duel that Kaukauna won 1-0.

“They really wanted this,” Kaukauna coach Tim Roehrig said of his players’ quest for a repeat championship. “They wanted this because 1-0 … they weren’t satisfied with that. All year long they were talking, and we wanted to show the state of Wisconsin what we’re all about. And I think they came out on this stage on this weekend and showed the state of Wisconsin what they’re all about.”

Kaukauna quickly put the game out of reach, scoring seven runs over the first two innings to take a 7-0 lead. A solo home run from Haylie Wittman in the first and a two-run, inside-the-park homer from freshman Karly Meredith in the second highlighted the outburst.

Ghosts starting pitcher Skyler Calmes was efficient. She didn’t allow a hit over four innings and struck out a batter.

Calmes, who got the win in last year’s championship game, got some help in the first inning when catcher Anna La Count picked off the Cardinals’ Sophia Royle at first base to end a bases-loaded situation.

Kaukauna added four runs in the fourth to take an 11-0 lead and put the game out of reach. Ava Van Asten scored on a wild pitch in the inning, with Kally Meredith also scoring on an error. Taryn Christopher added an RBI double and Paige Miller chipped in an RBI single.

The Ghosts’ defense was also spectacular, led by Miller at third base who showed off incredible range to nab several would-be-hits.

“On the bus on the way over I told them we’re going to have to flash some leather tonight,” Roehrig said. “And I don’t know where Paige Miller got some of those plays from, but our whole defensive team was unbelievable. We were ready. We had a great scouting report and we executed it perfectly and our speed on the bases made things happen as it has the last two years.”

Kaukauna had 12 hits, with its first five batters combining for 10 hits in 18 at-bats. The Ghosts also tied a Division 1 state tournament record with eight stolen bases, with Kally Meredith tying both the D1 game record for steals (three) and the tournament record (seven).

“Coach always says we haven’t hit our peak but I think tonight we hit our peak,” Calmes said. “We definitely hit the ball around very well. I think last year it was kind of nerve-wracking because it was the first time, but this year we just went out and had fun.”

It was Kaukauna’s fourth championship in four appearances at state, joining the 2021, 2017 and 2010 teams.

KAUKAUNA 11, SUN PRAIRIE 3

Sun Prairie 000 002 1 - 3 2 3

Kaukauna 430 400 x - 11 12 1

WP: Skyler Calmes (4 IP, 1 K). LP: Tayler Baker (1.2 IP, 2 K). Leading hitters: Kally Meredith K 2x4, 2 runs, 3 SB; Ava Van Asten K 2x3, 3 runs, 2 SB; Karly Meredith K 2x4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Paige Miller K 2x4, 2 runs; Taryn Christopher K 2x3, 2B, 2 RBI; Kenzie Longley SP 2B, 2 RBI; Isabel Royle SP 3B.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Kaukauna completes perfect season as it repeats as the WIAA Division 1 state softball champions with another win over Sun Prairie