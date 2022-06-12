If you are already a TikToker or plan on becoming one, you might have wondered when the best time to post on TikTok is. Let’s find out in this article.

TikTok is one of the hottest social media apps right now. With about 1 billion active users monthly, it also has one of the largest global audiences of any social media app.

Like every social media app, engagement on TikTok is key to building an audience. Creating the content is only one part of the equation. Reaching a large audience is equally important. After all, getting TikTok users to your page will earn you more followers.

Besides making the perfect video, the problem for creators is finding the optimal time to post.

Mornings? Afternoons? Evenings? It is not so easy to decide as most creators don’t have the answer.

So when is the best time to post on TikTok? To know the best time to post on TikTok, we’ll explore two options. First, we’ll list out the proven optimal times to post on TikTok. And then we’ll show you unique strategies for how you can optimize to determine the perfect TikTok posting times for you personally.

Without further ado, here is the best time to post on TikTok.

Best time to post TikTok videos

After analysis of multiple video posts on TikTok and their posting times, here are the generic best times to post on TikTok each day of the week:

Monday:

6 AM, 10 AM, 10 PM

Tuesday:

2 AM, 4 AM, 9 AM

Wednesday:

7 AM, 8 AM, 11 PM

Thursday:

9 AM, 12 AM, 7 PM

Friday:

5 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM

Saturday:

11 AM, 7 PM, 8 PM

Sunday:

7 AM, 8 AM, 4 PM

Please note that all times are denominated in the Eastern Standard Time zone (EST). You will have to find the equivalent time in your time zone. Consequently, remember that your audience is located in multiple time zones.

How to use TikTok analytics

Using the times we listed, TikTok analytics and your target audience’s location will allow you to get maximum engagement on your TikTok videos.

So how do you access TikTok analytics?

To use TikTok analytics, you have to switch to a TikTok Pro account. Switching your account to Pro allows you to access TikTok analytics and other tools that help you manage your account. The best part? It won’t take you more than a minute to switch. Here is a step-by-step guide on switching to a TikTok Pro account.

Step 1

Head to your profile page and click on the menu button (three dots) at the top right-hand corner.

Step 2

Click on the settings menu and click on manage account.

Step 3

Click on “Switch to Business Account” or “Switch to Pro Account,” then click on “Next.” You will be prompted to pick a business category that best suits your brand. Pick the best one for your account.

Step 4

You will be back on your profile menu. Click the top right corner and select Business Suite or Pro Account.

Step 5

Click on “Analytics” to view details about the videos you posted.

You now have the features of a TikTok pro account. You can now get familiar with the analytics tool with your Pro account.

Understanding TikTok analytics

There are three tabs or sections in TikTok’s analytics section.

Overview

The Overview tab contains your profile views, video views, and followers.

Content tab

The content tab contains performance metrics about your posts, including average watch time, audience likes, audience views, and comments.

Followers tab

The followers tab contains information about your followers’ activity, followers’ location, and how many followers you have.

With these three tabs, TikTok’s analytics help you to boost your TikTok content.

How to determine the best time to post on TikTok

There are questions you need to ask to use your analytics correctly.

Where is your target audience located?

The best time to post on TikTok is dependent on where your audience lives. Design your posting time around your audience and their time zone to get maximum exposure for your content.

To discover where your target audience is, go to your followers tab on your TikTok account. Scroll until you reach “top territories” to view where most of your followers are. Top territories will rank your followers from where the most to least are located.

However, TikTok only gives a general area of where your followers are located. For example, if all your followers are located in the US, it only tells you they are in the US. Quite the issue when you consider that the US has multiple time zones. Also, using audience location to post content can be quite tricky. The secret to high-performing content is getting your time zones right.

Using this example, if you are in New York posting at 7 AM, your users based in California will still be asleep.

What time is your audience awake?

Once you discover where your audience is located and their time zone, the next step is discovering when they are awake. Using this knowledge, plotting a near-perfect time map should be possible.

Plot a day and night map when you discover your audience’s time zones. With this, you will now have an idea of when they are awake.

The drawback is that TikTok does not have any tools for scheduling posts. So you would have to upload your videos manually.

What time is your audience most engaged?

Being awake does not mean your audience is actively using TikTok. It would be best if you found out their most active times. So how do you know when they are active? You can use your followers’ activity to decide.

If you post for the same target audience, your followers’ activity can be found under the followers tab.

You can streamline your follower activity to an hour or days. This would allow you to see how engaged your followers are and at what time of the day they are engaged.

What time should you post on TikTok?

Post videos at the time when your audience is most engaged. In addition, you should consider your followers’ location before posting content. You should note that your TikTok analysis is based on coordinated universal time.

Therefore, you would have to convert the time shown on the analytics to the time zone of your TikTok audience. For example, if your analytics say your followers are most active between 6 AM to 9 AM UTC, you need to convert it to your time zone.

Doing this would allow you to post at the proper times. Consequently, increasing your engagement rates and ensuring that your audience sees your videos.

Pro-tip: Learn from your videos with the most engagement. Do not reinvent the wheel if you already have a publishing schedule that works. Watch how your content performs and note how you posted and the relevant hashtags you used.

How to grow your TikTok audience

Knowing the best time to post on TikTok will help grow and widen your audience. There are other hacks you can use to grow your following. Using these hacks in collaboration with content posting times, you can achieve amazing results.

Content Production Increase

The best way to increase your followers is by uploading more quality content. You will have to be consistent with your uploads to gain reasonable traction.

Keep a content diary that would help you keep track of your ideas.

Do not compromise on quality content ever! The TikTok algorithm would recommend videos with good quality over those with poorer ones.

As a TikToker, It is not always easy creating new content all the time. You may have created engaging content but did not post it, and that’s okay. Try old content when you feel like you are running out of ideas.

Use this as a buffer to give yourself more time to think up new content. You can add throwback hashtags like #TBT to make the video feel authentic.

Use Hashtags

Like other social media platforms, hashtags are the easiest way to reach a larger audience. Finding content can be challenging for some users, so they rely on hashtags to bring content to them.

Use hashtags that are relevant to your type of content, and it will give you a better chance of attracting the right audience. In addition, hashtags would make it easy for your videos to be found in search, so make sure they are relevant.

Finding hashtags on TikTok is a breeze and relatively straightforward. Head straight to the search bar and check for any hashtags you feel are relevant. Next, check the engagements and note down the best hashtags to use.

Join Challenges

Challenges are very important on TikTok. Join as many challenges as you can to gain new followers.

Joining challenges is an easy way to get in front of a large audience. Search for the most popular challenges you can find on Tiktok. If a challenge is trending, users are paying attention, so capitalize on that.

In addition, try to put your unique spin on challenges and avoid being generic like everyone else.

Find Your Unique Edge

Create content unique to your style and differentiate yourself from other TkTokers. Unlike Instagram, it is easier for new people to find your content. Therefore, being unique will give you an edge when building your followers.

Your secret sauce may not necessarily be a physical feature. It could be a combination of traits that make your content unique. Do not be afraid to try several things until you find something that works.

Leverage Other TikTokers

Growing your account alone will be many times harder than asking for help. Collaborating with TikTokers, who have a larger audience than you, can help you in more ways than one.

Firstly, it would ensure that you get your videos in front of more eyeballs. Partnering with accounts that have more followers than yours gives you a big leg up.

Secondly, you can get actionable tips and insights from fellow TikTokers. Using their tips would help you accelerate account growth faster than if you were doing it alone.

There are two ways to collaborate with other TikTok accounts

Create content together and share it on their page. This exposes you to their audience and makes them want to know more about your content. This works better if you are in the same niche.

Create content and get other TikTokers to post it. This will show their followers that they could try something new. It works best when you are in different niches, but they also have a large audience.

Either of these methods you choose is up to you, but the end goal remains the same; acquiring new followers. Partner with as many creators as you can to get your engagement up and learn from them.

Track Your Progress

Post content at different times and measure how much engagement you attracted. Furthermore, use a spreadsheet to track your progress for easy record keeping.

Track your progress for at least a month before you measure results. With this method, aspiring creators can build their TikTok presence quickly. The key to timeline success is knowing the busiest hours and posting at those times.

The more fine-tuned your posting process becomes, the more followers you will gain. Be strict with your posting schedule and measure everything!

FAQs

Does it Matter When You Post on TikTok?

Yes, it does. Posting times ensure that you post when your audience is most active on TikTok. You can use a publishing schedule to ensure all your posts are made at the right time.

Adjust your publishing times if your analytics begin to shift in another direction. Learn from your best-performing videos and use what works to get the most out of your videos.

Is Night-Time the Best Time to Post on TikTok?

No and Yes. The time of the day you post is not as important as when your audience is active. If your followers are active at night, then posting at night is the best thing for you.

Alternatively, if your followers are active during the day, it is in your best interests to post during the day. Ultimately, the best time to post is when your users are most active.

Will Posting Multiple Times on TikTok Boost My Profile?

Posting multiple videos on TikTok can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, if you post two high-quality videos a day, this would do wonders for your account. Increasing this up to four videos a day won’t be a problem if the videos are high quality.

On the other hand, posting low-quality content will harm your account.

The TikTok algorithm won’t recommend your content to new users, and your page will be filled with low-quality content no one watches.

Post multiple times on TikTok but use a strategy. Post when your audience is most active and ensure that your videos are high quality.

Does Your Video Quality Matter?

Yes, video quality matters. The TikTok algorithm promotes high-quality video over mediocre content. This means you need to have decent lighting, a good camera, and a decent background.

The quality of your videos can make or break your push for more followers and engagement. Pay attention to your content and ensure it meets TikTok’s high standards.

How Do I Get More Views On TikTok?

There are many ways to increase your views on TikTok.

Try Hashtags. Hashtags are beneficial. Adding relevant ones to your video will help with visibility. In the same vein, adding popular music to your videos will make it easier for TikTok users to see your content.

A high-quality video will always be picked up and pushed by the algorithm. Edit and polish your videos the best you can to meet up to Tikok standards. Make short-form engaging content instead of long boring content. Finally, follow trends and make videos that play to these trends.

Engage with your viewers and give them a reason to return to your videos. Creating relatable content would guarantee that it is shared among users. This brings more visibility to your content.

Using these methods will work wonders for your content. You can test any combination of these to see what works for you. Do not try to game the system. It never ends well!