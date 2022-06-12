Everblades win ECHL championship
The Florida Everblades defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-2 Saturday night to win their second Kelly Cup, the championship trophy for the ECHL.
The victory gave the Everblades a 4-1 series win.
All the scoring took place in the first period. Toledo struck first, when Matt Berry scored 4:07 into the game.
Then the Everblades came storming back. Zach Solow – who is from Naples – tied the game with a power play goal at the 8:12 mark.
The Blades then scored a pair of goals in just 7 seconds – the first by Matteo Gennaro, then before arena announcer Dave Alexander even had time to call the goal, Levko Koper scored on a puck that came to him after ricocheting off several players in front of the Toldeo net.
Toledo came within one. John Albert scored a power play goal with Alex Aleardi in the penalty box serving two minutes for a Roughing call on goalie Cam Johnson.
Zach Solow struck again just 28 seconds later, at the 18:51 mark – which would prove to be the last goal of the game.
The final two periods were a defensive struggle, with Cam Johnson making a number of key saves. Johnson was named the series MVP.
It’s the second Kelly Cup for the Everblades in five Kelly Cup Finals appearances. Their last win was in 2012.
