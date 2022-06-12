ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fully vaccinated account for half of Arkansas’ active COVID cases

By Neale Zeringue
fox16.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESCOTT, Ark. — Coronavirus cases are continuing to trend upward in Arkansas. Saturday the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is reporting its highest number of active cases since February. Shar Koger of Nevada County is fighting COVID with over 6,500 other Arkansans, and according to health department data,...

ARKANSAS STATE
