West Wyoming, PA

Around Town: You won’t want to miss NEPA Sings at Moonlite Drive-In

By Mike McGinley Around Town
 7 days ago
One of my favorite events of the year is fast approaching.

On Thursday, NEPA Sings will take place at the Moonlite Drive-in in West Wyoming.

Nine talented singers from across our region will perform a mixture of rock, country and acoustic-style music, with all proceeds benefiting CASA of Luzerne County.

You may have read about the event before as the Times Leader Media Group is always a sponsor, and I sit on the planning committee each year. There is a small, but mighty group that plans the competition. I always wish I could do a bit more because the event is so worthwhile and fun for the community.

Each year, singers try out in front of a panel of judges and eventually finalists are selected to go on to the main round.

Guests can view the nine singers on the big screen at the Moonlite that evening, making for a cool experience.

NEPA Sings has changed quite a bit since COVID-19. What began as a more formal event at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for the Performing Arts is now an outdoor festival-like night of fun with food trucks, a magician, photo areas and beverages from SBC, Parlor Beverages and a winery.

It’s a fun night out for a family, a group of friends and, of course, the singers’ supporters.

Bring your lawn chairs, get comfy and enjoy a night of relaxation while helping kids in need. Ultimately, helping at-risk children is what the night is all about, and it’s what moves many like me to get involved.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and basically means a responsible, trained adult is assigned to a child in the local foster-care system. That advocate can speak up for the child should they need more assistance, have unidentified needs or need an adult to speak on their behalf.

The stories of the advocate/child relationships are always moving and inspiring.

Attending on Thursday for just $20 a carload is such a small price to pay for the rewards that are reaped.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the actual show starting at 8:45 or dusk.

Those in the crowd will have an active role to play as well, since there is a “fan favorite” moment where guests can vote for their pick of the night via their mobile devices.

For me, I always have fun chatting with the attendees before the night kicks off. It’s a safe way to interact in an outdoor setting with as much or as little social contact as you would like.

To get more information or to buy tickets, go to luzernecasa.org/nepasings where you’ll see all the details and the option to purchase.

Hoping to see you Thursday, and looking forward to a night of music and meaning.

Inspection scheduled for potential Pittston-West Pittston bridge reopening

‘This doesn’t mean it’s going to open,’ official cautions. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inspection will begin June 27 to determine if the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking West Pittston and Pittston can safely reopen to traffic in its current condition until a bridge replacement or reconstruction is planned and completed, according to a timeline released by the county Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
University of Scranton announces winners of Earth Day essay contest

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. More than 300 students in grades five to 12 from Northeast Pennsylvania, New York and Singapore participated in The University of Scranton Earth Day Essay Contest this year. Awards were announced at the University’s Evening of Environmental Science Event on campus in April.
SCRANTON, PA
June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
