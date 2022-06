Two more candidates have filed to run in the upcoming election for seats on the Ormond Beach City Commission. Both have run for local office before. Rob Bridger, U.S. Navy veteran and past three-term homeowners association president for The Trails, filed to run for Ormond Beach mayor on May 27. A resident of Ormond Beach since 1989, Bridger worked for the state for 35 years in management and administration of health and human services programs. He currently serves on The Trails board of directors, as well as the board for the Ormond Beach Senior Games. This will be his third time vying for the mayoral seat against incumbent Mayor Bill Partington, who has held the seat since 2016; Partington has been on the commission since 2010.

