A Lincoln Parish deputy pulled over a car during the early morning hours of June 10 and ended up arresting the driver. The vehicle was traveling south on LA 33 without headlights on, though it was nearly 3 a.m. When the deputy talked with the driver, Vincent Brown Jr., 30, of Jena, it was determined that Brown’s driver’s license was suspended and he did not have insurance.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO