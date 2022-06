The Phillies had one problem Tuesday night. Rhys Hoskins couldn't drive in seven, eight or nine runs. All the Phillies' old problems surfaced in a discouraging 11-9 loss to the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Hoskins drove in six runs with a pair of homers and a double. The Phils fought back from a 4-0 deficit, eventually built an 8-4 lead, gave it up in the seventh, got it back in the eighth, then lost it for good in the ninth as the bullpen and the defense all went bad.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO